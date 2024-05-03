T20 WC: Powell to lead strong West Indies team, rookie Shamar called in

Business Standard
Press Trust of India Port of Spain
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 11:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Royals power-hitter Rovman Powell will lead a strong West Indies squad, filled with some of the world's best franchise freelancers, in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Americas.
One of the prominent names included is rookie pace sensation Shamar Joseph, who is a part of Lucknow Super Giants in this edition of IPL.
The team bears a formidable look with some of the biggest power-hitters in world cricket like Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants, Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders, Shimron Hetmyer of Rajasthan Royals apart from skipper Powell himself being part of the 15.
 

First Published: May 03 2024 | 11:55 PM IST

