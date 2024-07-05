Business Standard
11 hospitalised as sea of fans joins Team India's victory parade in Mumbai

Nine were admitted to the state-run GT Hospital for suffering injuries or complaining of breathing difficulties due to excessive crowding

Thousands of fans thronged Marine Drive to witness the victory parade of the Indian cricket team. (Photo: X@BCCI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

At least 11 persons were rushed to hospitals for minor injuries or feeling dizzy after a massive crowd gathered along the route of the victory parade of the T-20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team in South Mumbai, an official said on Friday.
Nine were admitted to the state-run GT Hospital for suffering injuries or complaining of breathing difficulties due to excessive crowding. They are now in a stable condition, said the dean of JJ Group of Hospitals.
Officials said one fan was taken to the government-run St George's Hospital near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and was allowed to go after primary care. Another person was taken to a private hospital in south Mumbai and discharged after treatment.
Thousands of fans thronged Marine Drive to witness the victory parade of the Indian cricket team on Thursday evening.
Police deployed a large number of personnel and made elaborate security arrangements between Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium to avoid any untoward incident.
Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar appreciated his force for effectively managing the crowd during the victory parade.
A special appreciation to all my officers & staff of @MumbaiPolice for the exceptional crowd management at Marine Drive today amid the rains, Phansalkar wrote in his official X handle.
We made sure it remains a special moment for our Champions & the fans. Also thank you Mumbaikars, for your cooperation. We made it happen together!, he added in the post.

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

