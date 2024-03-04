ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Why India vs Pakistan tickets price skyrocketed?

Tickets for the India versus Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup 2024 are selling at nearly Rs 2 crore on resale websites like StubHub and SeatGeek. The spike has come even though the T20 World Cup is three months away. USA Today reported that it was not only the India versus Pakistan match tickets that were selling for a high price, but also tickets for the match between India and Canada have a huge resale value.

Both matches have been listed as sold out on the official ticketing website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

What was the original ticket price for the matches between India and Pakistan, and India and Canada?

Originally, the minimum price of a ticket was Rs 497, while the most expensive ticket was Rs 33,148 without taxes in the first phase of the sale. This means that tickets are now being resold at more than 30 times their original price.

What is the capacity of the venue for the India versus Pakistan match?

The India versus Pakistan match will be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, which is one of the newly constructed stadiums in the country. The capacity of the stadium is only 34,000, and it is for this reason that the tickets are being sold at such a high price. The match will be played on June 9.

What is the capacity of the venue for the India versus Canada match?

The India versus Canada match will be played at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida, on June 15. The official capacity of this venue is only 20,000.

How much have the prices swelled for the tickets for the India versus Pakistan match?

The prices have swelled so much for the marquee India versus Pakistan clash on resale tickets that on StubHub, the cheapest ticket is Rs 1.04 lakh. On SeatGeek, the most expensive ticket for the game is Rs 1.86 crore, which includes the platform fee.