World Cup: BCCI to release 400,000 tickets, next phase sale on September 8

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has notified that it will release 400,000 more tickets for the ODI World Cup 2023. The board in a press release on Wednesday, September 06, confirmed that these 400,00 tickets will go on sale from 08:00 pm onwards on September 08, 2023 and can be purchased from the World Cup ticketing website https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

Why did BCCI release extra tickets?





Also Read: The general sale of tickets as per ICC started on August 25 for the ODI World Cup 2023. However, BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner of the ICC for the World Cup, saw excessive demand and was unable to match the expectations of the fans. The fans vented their displeasure in the form of social media sports where they criticised the ticketing partner, the organizers as well as the BCCI.Also Read: ODI World Cup tickets on sale from August 25 in phased manner, confirms ICC

BCCI in its press release mentioned that it understood the high demand for tickets. “After discussions with the hosting state associations, the BCCI has announced the release of approximately 400,000 tickets for the highly anticipated tournament. This measure is aimed at accommodating as many passionate cricket fans as possible, ensuring their participation in this historic event,” the release said.

How can people book 400,000 tickets to go on sale from September 08?

Though BCCI didn’t specify as to what percentage of the 400,000 tickets released will be specifically earmarked for India's matches, it said, “Cricket enthusiasts from around the world can now secure their seats to witness the cricketing extravaganza of the year.”

Further, the releases mentioned that the ticket sale would be through a special website, which would direct people back to BookMyShow where they can book the tickets.

In the release, BCCI said, “The general sale of tickets for all matches of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will commence from 8:00 PM IST onwards on September 8, 2023. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com.”

More tickets might be on offer

The release asked the fans to be prompt while booking their ticket, it also gave them a ray of hope saying that there might be a next phase of sale apart from the one starting September 08, 2023.

“Fans are encouraged to act promptly to secure their tickets, as tickets are expected to be in high demand, given the immense global interest in the event. Fans will be notified of the further sale of tickets in the next phase in due course,” said the release.