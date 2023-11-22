Ahead of G20 virtual meet, India resumes e-visa service for Canadians

India on Wednesday resumed e-visa services for Canadian nationals. The renewed services include the issuance of entry visas, business visas, medical visas, and conference visas.

This move comes ahead of Justin Trudeau’s participation in the Virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit on Wednesday. The summit will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who announced it during the closing session of the New Delhi G20 Summit on September 10.

Leaders of all G20 Members, including the Chair of the African Union, as well as nine guest countries and heads of 11 international organisations, have been invited. The participation of world leaders, including Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been confirmed.

Earlier in September, India suspended its visa service in Canada, following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleging the involvement of a “foreign agent” in the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India denied the allegations and asked Canada to furnish proof. The Centre asked the Canadian government to curb Khalistani elements in the country and ensure security for the Indian diplomatic missions.

India had suspended the visa services, citing "operational reasons" following the heightened tensions between both countries and the diplomatic expulsions.