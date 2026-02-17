Ireland vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE T20 WC 2026: Toss delayed due to rain in Pallekele

Zimbabwe national cricket team take on Ireland cricket team with a coveted Super Eights berth in sight today, their chances boosted after Australia national cricket team suffered a defeat to Sri Lanka national cricket team earlier. The toss has been delayed due to rain in Pallekele at the moment. That result reshaped Group B, confirming Sri Lanka’s qualification and leaving the remaining teams battling for the final spot.

Zimbabwe sit second in the standings with two wins from two matches, trailing only the co-hosts. Another victory would guarantee their progression and, notably, eliminate Australia at the group stage for the first time since 2009. They enter the clash with momentum, having stunned Australia by 23 runs after comfortably dispatching Oman earlier in the tournament.

Despite their strong position, Zimbabwe cannot afford complacency. The head-to-head record between the two sides in T20Is is evenly balanced at eight wins each, underlining how closely matched they are. Captain Sikandar Raza has stressed the need to stay focused, warning that previous successes will count for little if they falter now.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026: IRE vs ZIM pitch report and Pallekele stadium key stats Ireland, meanwhile, remain in contention. Following losses to Sri Lanka and Australia, they revived their campaign with a commanding win over Oman that boosted their net run rate. Another triumph here could keep their Super Eights hopes alive.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

Ireland playing 11 (probable): Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (w), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys

Zimbabwe playing 11 (probable): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sikandar Raza (capt), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the T20 WC match between Ireland and Zimbabwe will take place at 2:30 PM IST

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.