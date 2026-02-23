T20 WC 2026 Super 8: WI vs ZIM pitch report and Wankhede Stadium key stats

Unbeaten West Indies will face a confident Zimbabwe in a crucial Super 8 Group 1 clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, with both sides eager to continue their winning momentum and edge closer to the semi-finals.

The Caribbean side has looked dominant so far, relying on explosive batting from Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Sherfane Rutherford, while the all-round depth of Jason Holder, Roston Chase and Romario Shepherd has added balance to their line-up.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, have emerged as one of the surprise packages of the tournament after impressive victories over Australia and Sri Lanka. Brian Bennett’s consistency at the top and the leadership of Sikandar Raza have been key to their rise, while pacers Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans will be vital against West Indies’ power-packed batting on what is expected to be a high-scoring Wankhede surface.

West Indies vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Wankhede Stadium pitch report

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has produced more balanced conditions than expected in the 2026 T20 World Cup so far. Across six matches, the average first-innings score has been around 160, suggesting that the surface has not played like the typically high-scoring IPL tracks. Results have been fairly even, with three wins for teams batting first and two successful chases.

The pitch has offered assistance to bowlers, especially early on, making it important for batters to settle in before shifting gears. Rather than outright power-hitting, calculated strokeplay and building partnerships have been the key to posting competitive totals at this venue.

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 West Indies vs Zimbabwe: Head-to-head stats at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

West Indies and Zimbabwe will face each other at Wankhdede Stadium in Mumbai for the first time in T20Is. They have played each other four times before in the format, with West Indies winning three matches and Zimbabwe winning one.

West Indies T20Is matches at Wankhede Stadium

Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Ground Match Date Nepal West Indies West Indies 9 wickets Wankhede Feb 15, 2026 England West Indies West Indies 30 runs Wankhede Feb 11, 2026 India West Indies India 67 runs Wankhede Dec 11, 2019 India West Indies West Indies 7 wickets Wankhede Mar 31, 2016 England West Indies West Indies 6 wickets Wankhede Mar 16, 2016

West Indies vs Zimbabwe: Head-to-head in T20Is Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Ground Match Date West Indies Zimbabwe West Indies 31 runs Hobart Oct 19, 2022 West Indies Zimbabwe West Indies 41 runs North Sound Mar 3, 2013 West Indies Zimbabwe West Indies 8 wickets North Sound Mar 2, 2013 West Indies Zimbabwe Zimbabwe 26 runs Port of Spain Feb 28, 2010

Most recent T20I match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

The most recent T20I match played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, was Match 33 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between Scotland and Nepal. Scotland batted first and posted 170 for 7 on the board. In reply, Nepal chased down the total with seven wickets and four balls to spare to secure their first win in ICC T20 World Cup history.