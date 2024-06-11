IND to US: Super 8 qualification scenarios of Group A teams | T20 World Cup

In Group A of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistan defeats and USA's win against the Babar Azam's men have been a talking points in first 11 days. While India are comfortably placed to qualify for the second round - Super 8, Pakistan have their task cut out with just two games in hand.



Here's the Super 8 qualification scenarios of teams in Group A of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024:

Group A

Teams: India, United States, Canada, Pakistan, Ireland

India Super 8 qualification scenarios



(4 points | 1.455 NRR)

At two wins from two starts, with a handy net run rate, India appears well on their way to progressing through to the second round. A positive result against either the USA or Canada will likely seal the deal for this tournament heavyweight.

USA Super 8 qualification scenarios



(4 points | 0.626 NRR)





Check ICC T20 World Cup latest news updates here What a story the USA has been so far. Following an unblemished start, the hosts will likely require just one more win to secure progression. Next up it is India on June 12 in New York, followed by a clash with Ireland in Florida that looms as a crucial blockbuster for both hopefuls, as per ICC.

Canada Super 8 Qualification scenarios



(2 points | -0.274 NRR)

The Canadians fought back from a loss to the USA in the tournament opener by securing a 12-run win over Ireland to remain firmly in the mix. Canada takes on Pakistan next up, in what's most likely a must-win encounter for the side. Their last Group Stage game will be against India at Florida on June 15.

Pakistan Super 8 Qualification scenarios



(0 points | -0.150 NRR)





Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, match timings (IST) here For every nail-biter and underdog winner, there is a loser who faces the consequences - and that has been Pakistan's reality so far. With two losses to start their campaign, the Asian powerhouse must beat Canada and then Ireland, while also flipping around their -0.150 net run rate in the process, and hope one of India or the USA slips up.

Ireland Super 8 Qualification scenarios



(0 points | -1.712 NRR)

It is almost curtains for Ireland, who must beat the USA and Pakistan, plus hope that other results go their way.