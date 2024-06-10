T20 World Cup 2024: Super 8 qualification scenarios of PAK, ENG, NZ and SL

The T20 World Cup 2024 has thrown in many surprises and top teams like finalists, winners, and defending champions struggling to make it to the Super 8 stage is the biggest one of them.





ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025: This iconic venue to host India vs Pakistan clash Twenty matches down the line and 2009 champions Pakistan, 2014 champions Sri Lanka, two-time winners and defending champions from 2022 England, along with 2021 finalist New Zealand are finding it hard to enter the next stage of the tournament being jointly hosted by the USA and the West Indies.

How can Pakistan still make it to T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8?

When they faced arch-rivals India in New York City, Pakistan had the golden opportunity to wash away the sins of losing to associate nation USA in a Super Over in their tournament opener in Texas. The bowlers gave them a perfect platform by bowling India out for 119 in 19 overs.

However, no one in their wildest dreams would have thought that after being 80/3, needing 40 off the remaining 36 balls with seven wickets in hand, Pakistan would lose by six runs.

This now means that Pakistan have zero points from two games and even if they win against Canada and Ireland by huge margins, they would have to hope that Ireland beats the USA by a handsome margin. This is their only realistic opportunity as hoping that Canada and the USA would beat India is nothing short of a miracle.

How can England still qualify for Super 8 in T20 World Cup 2024?

The defending champions had their first game washed out against Scotland. They needed to win against Australia to keep things under their control. However, they lost by a huge margin of 36 runs and now they are struggling to get past the group stage by relying on their own results.





ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2024 points table Group A, B, C, D; top batters and bowlers With Scotland beating Oman by a comfortable margin, Jos Buttler's men now need to beat Oman and Namibia by huge margins and then hope that Australia beats Scotland by a handsome margin as well. It will eventually come down to the net run rate between Scotland and England in the end if the English win their matches and the Scots lose to Australia.

What are New Zealand's chances of Super 8 qualification?

With Afghanistan running a rampage against the Kiwis, Group C in the T20 World Cup 2024 is now widely opened. Hosts West Indies have already won their winnable matches against PNG and Uganda. It will also come down to them holding their nerves against New Zealand and Afghanistan.

If West Indies beat Afghanistan and New Zealand and Afghanistan beat PNG, then the Kiwis will be knocked out. However, if New Zealand beat West Indies and Afghanistan beat West Indies, then the Windies will be knocked out given that New Zealand manages to beat PNG and Uganda.

However, if New Zealand beat West Indies and the hosts beat Afghanistan, then it would come down to net run rate and the Kiwis might be reprimanded for losing by a huge margin to the Afghans in their tournament opener.

What about Sri Lanka and Group D?

Group D, also called the group of death in this World Cup, remains open before the South Africa vs Bangladesh encounter. If the Proteas manage to beat Bangladesh, the likes of Sri Lanka and the Netherlands would breathe easy as they would have a chance to make it to the Super 8.

In case SA beats BAN, Sri Lanka, which lost to both the Proteas and the Tigers, would have to win big against the Netherlands and Nepal and hope that the Netherlands beats Bangladesh. So even when Bangladesh beats Nepal, three teams in the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh would have two points each and it would come down to the net run rate.