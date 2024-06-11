T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan vs Canada Playing 11, live toss time telecast

In Match 22 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistan will lock horns with Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 11 (Tuesday). After losing their first two matches, Pakistan cricket team is on a brink of elimination in the first round itself. In order to qualify for the next round (Super 8), Babar Azam's men need to win big against Canada and Ireland. But it won't be easy for the Men In Green given New York wicket, where posting a big total in huge task.





ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2024: Super 8 qualification scenarios of Pakistan Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The only way Pakistan can stage a big win against Canada by bowling them out below 100 runs and then chase the target as early as possible.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are expected to bring either Saim Ayub or Azam Khan in their Playing 11 today. In that case, Usman Khan is expected to sit out.

T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan vs Canada Playing 11

Pakistan Playing 11 probables: Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmad, Imad Wasim/Azam Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir.

Canada Playing 11 probables: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Dilpreet Bajwa, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva, Dillon Heylinger, Saad bin Zafar, Junai Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon.

Pakistan vs Canada head-to-head

Total matches played: 1

Pakistan won: 1

Canada won: 0

Squads:

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Azam Khan, Abbas Afridi.

Canada squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Dilpreet Bajwa, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Dillon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar(c), Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Rayyan Pathan, Ravinderpal Singh



Check ICC T20 World Cup latest news updates here

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 today's match, Pakistan vs Canada live toss time, live Streaming and telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

Pakistan will lock horns with Canada in today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

At what time will the PAK vs CAN live toss take place on Tuesday (June 11)?

The live toss between Pakistan and will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

At what time will the Pakistan vs Canada live match in T20 World Cup 2024 start today?

The Pakistan vs Canada live match will begin at 08:00 PM IST on June 11 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the T20 World Cup 2024 and it will broadcast the Pakistan vs Canada match. The IND vs SA live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels while Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels will broadcast the same in Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?

Disney plus Hotstar will livestream the Pakistan vs Canada in India.