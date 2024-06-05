IND vs IRE LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2024 IND vs IRE LIVE Toss and Playing 11 Updates: If Kohli opens the innings then Pant could be slotted at number 3, followed by power-hitters like Surya, Dube and Pandya
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
In match 8 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, India will open their campaign against Ireland on Wednesday, June 5. The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will be the venue for India's and Ireland's first match. India has played a practice game against Bangladesh at this venue.
Both the teams, especially India will be looking to make a rousing start to this competition as they are aiming to rub balm on the wounds of the 2023 ODI World Cup loss by winning this tournament.
T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs IRE Playing 11 prediction
India playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh
Ireland playing 11 probable: Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young/Ben White, Josh Little
IND vs IRE LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his Ireland counterpart Paul Stirling will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of the IND vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the India (IND) vs Ireland (IRE) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The IND vs IRE Final live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
T20 World Cup 2024, IND vs IRE Live streaming
IND vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.
5:59 PM
IND vs IRE LIVE Updates: Five recent meetings in T20s between India and Ireland
|Date
|Result
|Venue
|1st Innings
|2nd Innings
|2023-08-23
|Match Abandoned without a ball bowled
|The Village, Malahide, Dublin
|-
|-
|2023-08-20
|IND win by 33 runs
|The Village, Malahide, Dublin
|IND - 185/5 (20.0)
|IRE - 152/8 (20.0)
|2023-08-18
|IND win by 2 runs (DLS method)
|The Village, Malahide, Dublin
|IRE - 139/7 (20.0)
|IND - 47/2 (6.5)
|2022-06-28
|IND win by 4 runs
|The Village, Malahide, Dublin
|IND - 225/7 (20.0)
|IRE - 221/5 (20.0)
|2022-06-26
|IND win by 7 wickets
|The Village, Malahide, Dublin
|IRE - 108/4 (12.0)
|IND - 111/3 (9.2)
5:53 PM
IND vs IRE LIVE Updates: Head-to-head between India and Ireland
|Head to Head - T20Is
|Matches
|Wins - IND
|Wins - IRE
|Tied
|No Result
|Overall
|8
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Since 2021
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|In T20 World Cup
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
5:38 PM
IND vs IRE LIVE Updates: Welcome to the live blog
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Ireland match in the T20 World Cup 2024 live from the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Stay tuned to Business Standard for all the updates as well as the live scorecard of this game
First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 5:38 PM IST