T20 World Cup 2024 points table Group C: AFG, Windies, New Zealand rankings

In Group C of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table, Afghanistan are at the top of the leaderboard with two wins in as many games. The Afghans' net run rate of 5.225 is also the best across the four groups.





ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2024 points table Group A: India, Pakistan, USA, IRE rankings Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp New Zealand, meanwhile, staring down the barrel after losing their first match against Afghanistan in T20 International history. They are at the bottom of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Group C points table with an inferior net runrate of (-)4.200.