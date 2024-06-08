Business Standard
T20 World Cup 2024 points table Group C: AFG, Windies, New Zealand rankings

Only two teams from each group can qualify for the Super 8 round, from each group and the West Indies vs New Zealand game on June 13, according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 points table

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 points table: Rankings of New Zealand, Afghanistan and West Indies

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 9:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In Group C of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table, Afghanistan are at the top of the leaderboard with two wins in as many games. The Afghans' net run rate of 5.225 is also the best across the four groups. 

New Zealand, meanwhile, staring down the barrel after losing their first match against Afghanistan in T20 International history. They are at the bottom of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Group C points table with an inferior net runrate of (-)4.200. 

Given only two teams from each group can qualify for the Super 8 round, the West Indies vs New Zealand game on June 13, according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

T20 World Cup 2024 points table, Group A teams rankings

ICC T20 World Cup GROUP C leaderboard and team rankings
Teams Matches Won Lost No result Points Net run rate
Afghanistan 2 2 0 0 4 5.225
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2 0.411
Uganda 2 1 1 0 2 -2.952
Papua New Guinea 2 0 2 0 0 -0.434
New Zealand 1 0 1 0 0 -4.2


Remaining fixtures of Group C in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Matches Date Time Venue
West Indies vs Uganda 9th June 06:00:00 Providence Stadium, Guyana
West Indies vs New Zealand 13th June 06:00:00 Brian Lara Stadium. Tarouba, Trinidad
Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea 14th June 06:00:00 Brian Lara Stadium. Tarouba, Trinidad
New Zealand vs Uganda 15th June 06:00:00 Brian Lara Stadium. Tarouba, Trinidad
New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea 17th June 20:00:00 Brian Lara Stadium. Tarouba, Trinidad
West Indies vs Afghanistan 18th June 06:00:00 Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. Gros Islet. St Lucia

 
First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 9:27 AM IST

