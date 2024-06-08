T20 World Cup 2024 points table Group C: AFG, Windies, New Zealand rankings

In Group C of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table, Afghanistan are at the top of the leaderboard with two wins in as many games. The Afghans' net run rate of 5.225 is also the best across the four groups.
New Zealand, meanwhile, staring down the barrel after losing their first match against Afghanistan in T20 International history. They are at the bottom of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Group C points table with an inferior net runrate of (-)4.200.
Given only two teams from each group can qualify for the Super 8 round, the West Indies vs New Zealand game on June 13, according to Indian Standard Time (IST).Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, match timings (IST) here
|ICC T20 World Cup GROUP C leaderboard and team rankings
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|No result
|Points
|Net run rate
|Afghanistan
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|5.225
|West Indies
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.411
|Uganda
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-2.952
|Papua New Guinea
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-0.434
|New Zealand
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-4.2
|Remaining fixtures of Group C in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
|Matches
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|West Indies vs Uganda
|9th June
|06:00:00
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|West Indies vs New Zealand
|13th June
|06:00:00
|Brian Lara Stadium. Tarouba, Trinidad
|Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea
|14th June
|06:00:00
|Brian Lara Stadium. Tarouba, Trinidad
|New Zealand vs Uganda
|15th June
|06:00:00
|Brian Lara Stadium. Tarouba, Trinidad
|New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea
|17th June
|20:00:00
|Brian Lara Stadium. Tarouba, Trinidad
|West Indies vs Afghanistan
|18th June
|06:00:00
|Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. Gros Islet. St Lucia