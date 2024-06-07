T20 World Cup 2024 points table Group A: India, Pakistan, USA, IRE rankings

Business Standard
Pakistan need to win their remaining three matches to keep their hopes alive for qualification in T20 World Cup's next round, Super 8s. Check the Group A leaderboard and team rankings here

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 points table

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 12:05 PM IST

The USA have moved to the top of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table after beating Pakistan on June 6 at the Grand Pirarie Stadium in Texas. With four points in two matches, the USA are just one win away from locking a place in the second round, super 8s, of T20 World Cup 2024. 

However, they have their remaining two games against Ireland and India. And it won't be easy for Monak Patel's team to qualify for the playoffs given both Ireland and India will take them very seriously after they created the first upset of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Meanwhile, it is not the end of the road for the Pakistan cricket team in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as they have lost only one of their four matches. 

However, the India vs Pakistan match on June 9 at 8 PM IST is going to a interesting one in the context of Super 8 qualification.

What is the current rankings of teams after USA vs PAK Group A match?
  • USA are at the top of the Group A leaderboard of T20 World Cup 2024 with a net run rate of 0.626.
  • India are at the second spot with two points in one match and have a healthy net run rate of 3.065.
  • Pakistan are at the third spot followed by Canada and Ireland.

T20 World Cup 2024 points table, Group A teams rankings

ICC T20 World Cup GROUP A leaderboard and team rankings
Teams Matches Won Lost No result Points Net run rate
United States of America 2 2 0 0 4 0.626
India 1 1 0 0 2 3.065
Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0 0
Canada 1 0 1 0 0 -1.451
Ireland 1 0 1 0 0 -3.065

 
Remaining fixtures of Group A in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Remaining fixtures of Group A in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Matches Date Time (IST) Venue
Canada vs Ireland 7th June 8 PM Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
India vs Pakistan 9th June 8 PM Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
Pakistan vs Canada 11th June 8 PM Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
USA vs India 12th June 8 PM Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
USA vs Ireland 14th June 8 PM Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida
India vs Canada 15th June 8 PM Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida
Pakistan vs Ireland 16th June 8 PM Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida
First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 12:05 PM IST

