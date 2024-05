England captain Jos Buttler has left the squad and is set to miss the third T20 International against Pakistan on Tuesday to be with his wife for the birth of their third child.

England leads the four-game series 1-0 after Buttler made 84 in a 23-run win at Edgbaston on Saturday. The fourth T20I is at The Oval on Thursday.

If Buttler is absent for the match in Cardiff, vice-captain Moeen Ali will take the captaincy.The series is preparation for the T20 World Cup, with England beginning its title defence against Scotland in Barbados on June 4.Ben Duckett is likely to replace Buttler at the top of the order at Sophia Gardens.