T20 World Cup IND vs PAK: Sachin Tendulkar likely to be present in New York

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will have a very special person supporting them as the legendary Sachin Tendulkar is expected to be present during their marquee T20 World Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in New York on June 9.
"Yes, if all goes well, Sachin will be watching the match in New York and cheering the Indian team," a source working closely with the ICC told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
Tendulkar, inarguably the greatest ever Indian cricketer to grace international cricket still tops the run-scoring charts in both Tests and ODI cricket. He has played six 50-over World Cups between 1992 and 2011.
