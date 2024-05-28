T20 World Cup 2024: How wheelchair-bound Pant was hesitant to face people

Dashing Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant revealed that he was reluctant to visit the airport after his life-threatening injury as he was apprehensive about facing people while wheelchair bound.
He miraculously cheated death but the injuries required a major knee surgery and an extensive rehabilitation about which Pant has already opened up.
"I couldn't go to the airport because I was nervous about facing people in a wheelchair. I couldn't even brush my teeth for two months, and for six to seven months, I suffered unbearable pain," Pant recalled.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)