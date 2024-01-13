Sensex (    %)
                        
Sachin Tendulkar makes strategic investment in Indian Street Premier League

Tendulkar joined the tennis ball T10 cricket league called the Indian Street Premier League as a core committee member

Sachin Tendulkar, Wrestlers protest

Photo: Reuters

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar made a strategic investment into the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) on Saturday, January 13. He will be advising and shaping the format of this innovative new T10 cricket league as a core committee member.

Tendulkar in a press release said, “The ISPL is envisioned to be a celebration of cricket. My involvement in ISPL is reflective of my journey which takes me back to my roots. Before graduating to the season ball, I honed my skills in matches played with tennis balls and I am sure the ISPL will give many aspiring cricket enthusiasts a similar opportunity.”
“The exciting format of ISPL formalises a form of cricket which is much played across all age groups. I am looking forward to bringing my experience to the table and contributing to the evolution of this format and the league,” he added. 

Topics : Sachin Tendulkar Cricket Domestic cricket

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon