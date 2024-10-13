IND W vs AUS W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7 PM IST today
India women vs Australia women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Women in blue need to win their Sunday clash against Australia at any cost if they wish to keep their semifinal hopes alive
Harmanpreet Kaur-led team India will face their toughest challenge in the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Sunday, October 13, when they take on the three-time defending champions Australia in their last group stage match in Sharjah.
The match will be a must-win for the women in blue if they wish to keep their hopes of semifinal qualification alive. On the other hand, a win on Sunday for Australia will confirm their place in the semifinals, leaving India, New Zealand, and Pakistan battling for the second semifinal spot in Group A.
India will boast a well-rounded squad featuring the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and Renuka Singh, while Australia will once again rely heavily on their star players, such as Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry, to lead them to victory.
India Women vs Australia Women Playing 11:
India Women Playing 11 (probable): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sajeevan Sajana, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh
Australia Women Playing 11 (probable): Alyssa Healy (c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth
India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head:
In women’s T20 international head-to-head records, Harmanpreet Kaur’s Indian side is significantly disadvantaged against Alyssa Healy’s Australian team.
- Total Matches: 34
- IND-W Won: 7
- AUS-W Won: 25
- No Result: 2
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India's Harmanpreet Kaur and Australia's Alyssa Healy will take place at 7 PM IST today.
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India women vs Australia women live telecast in India
Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the IND-W vs AUS-W match with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will broadcast the match with Hindi commentary in India.
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND women vs AUS women live streaming in India
Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the India women vs Australia women match in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 on the application and website.
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND vs AUS position on points table
Currently, the defending champions Australia are leading the points table of Group A with six points from three games, while India are the second best team in the group with four points from three games.
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to live blog
Welcome to the live blog ICC Women's T20 World Cup Group A clash between India and Australia. The match is a must-win game for the Indian side as a loss here will dent their semifinal hopes a big time, while a win for Australia will ensure their place in the semifinal. But who will be able to survive? Stay tuned to find out.
