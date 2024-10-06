IND W vs PAK W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 3 PM IST today
India women vs Pakistan women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Harmanpreet Kaur and co aiming to open their account in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 after losing their match against New Zealand
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup will see two arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, battle it out for the ultimate bragging rights when they take the field for their Group A match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.
No matter the occasion, India vs Pakistan always seems to be a special match considering the history between the two nations. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will be hoping to put their opening defeat aside and start afresh in order to make it to the knockout stages of the tournament.
Check ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 points table here
Pakistan, on the other hand, will be high in morale after their win against Asian champions Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament. Led by Fatima Sana, the Women in Green played some good cricket in their opening tie and will be taking the game to India today as well.
However, Harmanpreet Kaur's women are more desperate to get a win today in order to keep themselves in race for the knockouts. A defeat by huge margin from New Zealand, not only dented their hopes for a place in semifinal but now they are staring early exit given if they lose today's match, no matter what, they can't make it to knockouts.
India Women vs Pakistan Women Playing 11
India Women Playing 11 (probables): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (w), Shreyanka Patil, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh
Pakistan Women Playing 11 (probables): Muneeba Ali (wk), Gull Feroza, Sidra Ameen, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Tuba Hassan, Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal
India Women vs Pakistan women LIVE TOSS: Coin flip between India's Harmanpreet Kaur and Pakistan's Fatima Sana is at 3 PM IST today.
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India women vs Pakistan women live telecast in India
Star Sports is official broadcaster for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast IND W vs PAK W match with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will live broadcast India women vs Pakistan women match with Hindi Commentary in India
Disney+Hotstar will live stream India women vs Pakistan women match in Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match in India on application and website.
Stay tuned for India women vs Pakistan women live score and match updates here
2:10 PM
IND-W vs PAK-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan coming in strong!
Pakistan are coing into the match with a morale-oosting win against Asian Champions Sri Lanka in the tournament. Fatima Sana's side will be looking to get their 2nd win and solidify their knockout hopes on the day.
2:00 PM
IND-W vs PAK-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Important game for India
The match against Pakistan comes at a very difficult time for India who have already lost their opening match against New Zealand in the group stage. A loss today could mean that India's chances of qualifying for the knockouts would get very slim.
1:50 PM
IND-W vs PAK-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE UPDATES: The mother of all battles!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match. Harmanpreet Kaur's side will be locking horns against Fatima Sana's eleven as crucial points are at stake for both the sides in the tournament. The coin toss will take place at 3 PM IST.
First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 1:47 PM IST