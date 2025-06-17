Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 01:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Ravichandran Ashwin receives clean chit in ball-tampering charges in TNPL

Ravichandran Ashwin receives clean chit in ball-tampering charges in TNPL

The controversy began when the Siechem Madurai Panthers submitted a formal complaint, claiming the ball had deteriorated unusually during their innings vs Dindigul Dragons

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin during TNPL 2025

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been cleared of ball-tampering allegations made during a Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 match involving his team, Dindigul Dragons, and the Siechem Madurai Panthers. The charges stemmed from Madurai’s accusation that foreign substances were used to alter the condition of the ball during their clash in Salem on June 14. However, after a comprehensive internal review, TNPL officials confirmed that there was no breach of rules or evidence of malpractice. Ashwin, who captains defending champions Dindigul Dragons, played a key role in his side's dominant victory in that match, partnering Shivam Singh in a successful chase. 
 

Madurai Panthers raise concerns over ball condition

The controversy began when the Siechem Madurai Panthers submitted a formal complaint, claiming the ball had deteriorated unusually during their innings. Coach Shijit Chandran alleged that the Dindigul players may have used chemically treated towels to tamper with the ball. He noted that the batters experienced difficulty after the powerplay, describing the sound at contact as similar to hitting "a stone instead of a cricket ball". The complaint was initially directed to the Madurai franchise’s CEO before reaching TNPL authorities.

TNPL officials find no wrongdoing

Responding to the complaint, TNPL CEO Prasanna Kannan dismissed the accusations after reviewing match-day reports. He clarified that the towels in question were standard issue from the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) and available to both teams. According to him, match officials, including the umpires and referee, monitored the ball consistently and had raised no concerns during play. He described the complaint as speculative and lacking any verifiable proof.
 
Kannan also offered Madurai the option to escalate the matter, requesting them to provide concrete video, photographic or testimonial evidence by June 17 if they sought an independent investigation.

Ashwin-led Dindigul stays focused amid noise

Despite the off-field drama, Ashwin’s Dindigul Dragons continued their strong title defence. The side chased down a target of 151 in under 13 overs, thanks to an explosive start from openers Ashwin and Shivam Singh. With back-to-back wins under their belt, the Dragons look well on course for another deep TNPL campaign.
 

More From This Section

ICC president Jay Shah while presenting WTC 2025 mace to South Africa

Here's why ICC president Jay Shah is getting trolled after WTC final

Angelo Mathews

Angelo Mathews wants Sri Lanka to play more Test cricket in coming years

Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan wants India to play both Kuldeep and Jadeja against England

KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill

Rahul to Gill: Indian players eyeing multiple records during ENG Tests

BCCI

BCCI to reform process of age determination test for junior cricket

Topics : R Ashwin Tamil Nadu Premier League T20 cricket Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon