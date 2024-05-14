Chennai in wait-&-watch mode: Will CSK paint the town yellow on Saturday?

Come Saturday, hundreds and thousands of Chennai’s 6.6 million people, and millions of fans outside the city, will be rooting for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as they clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). If CSK wins, it will move a step closer to the final of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). In which case, expect Chennai to be painted yellow.

Though the final showdown at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 26 is still over 10 days away, hotels have started preparing in anticipation. The plans include special cuisines named for the teams playing the finals and cricket-themed buffets.