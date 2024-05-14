Business Standard
Here's how to get early access to IPL 2024 playoffs tickets via RuPay cards

The offer will start from 14 May at 6 pm IST onwards and RuPay cardholders will have the first grab at the tickets of Qualifier 1, the Eliminators, and Qualifier 2

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 7:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) announced an exclusive offer for RuPay card customers as it granted them early access to purchase tickets for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024playoffs and finals.

The offer will start from 14 May at 6 pm IST onwards and RuPay cardholders will have the first grab at the tickets of Qualifier 1, the Eliminators, and Qualifier 2 before they become available to the general public.

But it is not only the playoffs; even the all-important final tickets will also be available exclusively to the privileged RuPay customers before anyone else. For the final, the ticketing window will open on 20 May at 6 pm IST.

This is now the third year in a row that the NPCI has provided its RuPay cardholders with this opportunity. Reacting to it, Ramesh Yadav, chief of marketing at NPCI said, “RuPay has always believed in delivering exceptional and tailored experiences to our cardholders. We are thrilled to offer RuPay cardholders exclusive early access to IPL tickets."

IPL 2024 Playoffs Schedule

DATE DAY FIXTURE TIME in IST VENUE
21st May Tuesday Qualifier 1: 1st Placed Team vs 2nd Placed Team 19:30:00 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
22nd May Wednesday Eliminator: 3rd Placed Team vs 4th Placed Team 19:30:00 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
24th May Friday Qualifier 2: Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1 19:30:00 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
26th May Sunday Final: Winner Qualifier 1 vs Winner Qualifier 2 19:30:00 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:47 PM IST

