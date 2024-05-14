Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

DC vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 7 PM today

IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, DC vs LSG Playing 11: Rishabh Pant will certainly return to DC Playing after serving a one-match ban. Pant will replace Kumar Kushagra in DC's XI

Image Abhishek Singh New Delhi
DC vs LSG live cricket score

DC vs LSG live cricket score: DC vs LSG live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

In today's first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. DC vs LSG match is the must-win game for both the teams as their Playoff hopes hinges mostly on today's match. 

Meanwhile, there has been a lot of speculations about Rahul's future as LSG skipper after his "public reprimand" by team owner Sanjiv Goenka following their 10-wicket hammering by Sunrisers Hyderabad last Wednesday.

Speculations are rife that Rahul may step down as captain or perhaps he will do his duties for the remaining two games before leaving LSG. In either case, the India batter would look to answer with his bat and end things on a high.

Coming to the team dynamics, Rishabh Pant will certainly return to DC Playing after serving a one-match ban. Pant will replace Kumar Kushagra in DC's XI.

Check IPL 2024 playoffs full schedule here

IPL 2024: DC vs LSG Playing 11 prediction

DC Playing 11 probables: David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (C, wk), Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

[Impact sub: Rasikh Salam]

LSG Playing 11 probables: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (C, wk), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan/Arshin Kulkarni, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq

Impact sub: Arshin Kulkarni/K Gowtham]

Check IPL 2024 points table here

DC vs LSG LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant and Super Giants' skipper KL Rahul will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of DC vs LSG match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. DC vs LSG live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule and match timings (IST) here

IPL 2024, DC vs LSG Live streaming

DC vs LSG live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

Check the DC vs LSG IPL 2024 live score and match updates here 
5:09 PM

Key batting stats to look forward for today's match

Batting and Match Milestones
Player Requires Milestone
Axar Patel 1 Match 150th IPL Game
Quinton de Kock 7 Fours 1000 Fours in T20s
Rishabh Pant 55 Runs 1000 IPL Runs in Arun Jaitley Stadium
Prithvi Shaw 7 Runs 1500 IPL Runs in India
KL Rahul 80 Runs 500 IPL Runs v DC
Axar Patel 47 Runs 1000 IPL Runs for DC

5:07 PM

DC vs LSG head-to-head stats

Head to Head - IPL Matches Wins - DC Wins - LSG Super Over Wins
- DC		 Super Over Wins
- LSG		 No Result
All 4 1 3 0 0 0
Since 2021 4 1 3 0 0 0
At Venue 0 0 0 0 0 0

5:06 PM

IPL 2024 today's match: Delhi vs Lucknow

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Today's game is big in context of IPL 2024 playoffs.
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Delhi Capitals Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBCCI | Rahul DravidIndia-Iran Chabahar Port DealIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon