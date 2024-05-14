DC vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 7 PM today

In today's first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. DC vs LSG match is the must-win game for both the teams as their Playoff hopes hinges mostly on today's match.

Meanwhile, there has been a lot of speculations about Rahul's future as LSG skipper after his "public reprimand" by team owner Sanjiv Goenka following their 10-wicket hammering by Sunrisers Hyderabad last Wednesday.

Speculations are rife that Rahul may step down as captain or perhaps he will do his duties for the remaining two games before leaving LSG. In either case, the India batter would look to answer with his bat and end things on a high.



Coming to the team dynamics, Rishabh Pant will certainly return to DC Playing after serving a one-match ban. Pant will replace Kumar Kushagra in DC's XI.

IPL 2024: DC vs LSG Playing 11 prediction

DC Playing 11 probables: David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (C, wk), Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

[Impact sub: Rasikh Salam]

LSG Playing 11 probables: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (C, wk), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan/Arshin Kulkarni, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq

Impact sub: Arshin Kulkarni/K Gowtham]

DC vs LSG LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant and Super Giants' skipper KL Rahul will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of DC vs LSG match today?





Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule and match timings (IST) here Star Sports will live telecast the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. DC vs LSG live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, DC vs LSG Live streaming

DC vs LSG live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

Check the DC vs LSG IPL 2024 live score and match updates here