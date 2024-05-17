Business Standard
MI vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 7 PM today

IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, MI vs LSG Playing 11: Mumbai are expected to rest their premier bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in US and West Indies

MI vs LSG live cricket score

In today's first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Out of reckoning from the IPL 2024 playoffs, Mumbai and Lucknow will look to end their campaign on a winning note today.

While Mumbai Indians were the first team to get knocked out of the playoffs race, Super Giant's chances making the last-four are extremely bleak even if they win their last IPL game by a huge margin.

Check IPL 2024 playoffs schedule here

Three consecutive defeats have not only denied LSG crucial points, they have also battered their net run rat.

Coming to the team dynamics, Mumbai are expected to rest their premier bowler Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in US and West Indies

IPL 2024: MI vs LSG Playing 11 prediction

MI Playing 11 probables: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla

[Impact Sub: Akash Madhwal]

LSG Playing 11 probables: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Singh

[Impact Sub: Mohsin Khan]

Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule here

MI vs LSG LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Indians' captain Hardik Pandya and Super Giants' skipper KL Rahul will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of MI vs LSG match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. MI vs LSG live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, MI vs LSG Live streaming

MI vs LSG live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

Check the MI vs LSG IPL 2024 live score and match updates here 
6:08 PM

MI vs LSG head-to-head stats

Head to Head - IPL Matches Wins - MI Wins - LSG Super Over Wins
- MI		 Super Over Wins
- LSG		 No Result
All 5 1 4 0 0 0
Since 2021 5 1 4 0 0 0
At Venue 1 0 1 0 0 0

6:07 PM

IPL 2024 today's match: Mumbai vs Lucknow

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Mumbai vs Lucknow match. The match has gained importance as BCCI distribute revenue with IPL teams on the basis of team rankings after the end of league phase every year.
Topics : ICC T20 World Cup Mumbai Indians Lucknow Super Giants

First Published: May 17 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

