IPL 2024 auction: Chennai Super Kings entire squad and players' salary

Chennai Super Kings got four players in the Indian Premier League 2024 auction to complete their squad ahead of the IPL 2024. Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand was their most expensive buy at Rs 14 Cr while they got a steal in the form of Rachin Ravindra at Rs 1.8 Cr.





CSK Fesh Buys for IPL 2024



Player Nationality Role Price Daryl Mitchell Overseas All-Rounder ₹14,00,00,000 Sameer Rizvi Indian Batter ₹8,40,00,000 Shardul Thakur Indian All-Rounder ₹4,00,00,000 Rachin Ravindra Overseas All-Rounder ₹1,80,00,000 Apart from these two Uttar Pradesh's firebrand batter Sameer Rizvi and Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur were the other two buys of the India Cements-owned franchise. While they played uncapped Rizvi a whop[ping Rs 8.4 Cr, Shardul was bought for Rs 4 Cr.