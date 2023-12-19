Sensex (    %)
                        
IPL 2024 auction: Chennai Super Kings entire squad and players' salary

Check all the players' salaries and the full squad of the Chennai Super Kings after the completion of the IPL 2024 auction

Daryl Mitchell sold to CSK for Rs 14 Cr at IPL 2024 auction. Photo: X

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 7:21 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings got four players in the Indian Premier League 2024 auction to complete their squad ahead of the IPL 2024. Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand was their most expensive buy at Rs 14 Cr while they got a steal in the form of Rachin Ravindra at Rs 1.8 Cr. 

Apart from these two Uttar Pradesh's firebrand batter Sameer Rizvi and Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur were the other two buys of the India Cements-owned franchise. While they played uncapped Rizvi a whop[ping Rs 8.4 Cr, Shardul was bought for Rs 4 Cr. 

CSK Fesh Buys for IPL 2024

Player Nationality Role Price
       
Daryl Mitchell Overseas All-Rounder ₹14,00,00,000
Sameer Rizvi Indian Batter ₹8,40,00,000
Shardul Thakur Indian All-Rounder ₹4,00,00,000
Rachin Ravindra Overseas All-Rounder ₹1,80,00,000
CSK Retained Players for IPL 2024
MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Chowdhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana

CSK Full squad withe thier IPL 2024 slary

Player Nationality Role Price
       
MS Dhoni Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹12,00,00,000
Ruturaj Gaikwad Indian Batsman ₹6,00,00,000
Moeen Ali Overseas All-Rounder ₹8,00,00,000
Ravindra Jadeja Indian All-Rounder ₹16,00,00,000
Deepak Chahar Indian Bowler ₹14,00,00,000
Shivam Dube Indian All-Rounder ₹4,00,00,000
Mitchell Santner Overseas All-Rounder ₹1,90,00,000
Rajvardhan Hangargekar Indian All-Rounder ₹1,50,00,000
Prashant Solanki Indian Bowler ₹1,20,00,000
Devon Conway Overseas Batsman ₹1,00,00,000
Maheesh Theekshana Overseas Bowler ₹70,00,000
Tushar Deshpande Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000
Simarjeet Singh Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000
Mukesh Choudhary Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000
Nishant Sindhu Indian All-Rounder ₹60,00,000
Ajinkya Rahane Indian Batter ₹50,00,000
Ajay Mandal Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Shaik Rasheed Indian Batter ₹20,00,000
Matheesha Pathirana Overseas Bowler ₹20,00,000
Daryl Mitchell Overseas All-Rounder ₹14,00,00,000
Shardul Thakur Indian All-Rounder ₹4,00,00,000
Rachin Ravindra Overseas All-Rounder ₹1,80,00,000

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 7:21 PM IST

