IPL 2024 auction: Chennai Super Kings entire squad and players' salary

Daryl Mitchell sold to CSK for Rs 14 Cr at IPL 2024 auction. Photo: X
CSK Retained Players for IPL 2024
Chennai Super Kings got four players in the Indian Premier League 2024 auction to complete their squad ahead of the IPL 2024. Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand was their most expensive buy at Rs 14 Cr while they got a steal in the form of Rachin Ravindra at Rs 1.8 Cr.
Apart from these two Uttar Pradesh's firebrand batter Sameer Rizvi and Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur were the other two buys of the India Cements-owned franchise. While they played uncapped Rizvi a whop[ping Rs 8.4 Cr, Shardul was bought for Rs 4 Cr.
CSK Fesh Buys for IPL 2024
|
Player
|
Nationality
|
Role
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
Overseas
|
All-Rounder
|
₹14,00,00,000
|
Sameer Rizvi
|
Indian
|
Batter
|
₹8,40,00,000
|
Shardul Thakur
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹4,00,00,000
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
Overseas
|
All-Rounder
|
₹1,80,00,000
MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Chowdhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana
CSK Full squad withe thier IPL 2024 slary
|
Player
|
Nationality
|
Role
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
MS Dhoni
|
Indian
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
₹12,00,00,000
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
|
Indian
|
Batsman
|
₹6,00,00,000
|
Moeen Ali
|
Overseas
|
All-Rounder
|
₹8,00,00,000
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹16,00,00,000
|
Deepak Chahar
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹14,00,00,000
|
Shivam Dube
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹4,00,00,000
|
Mitchell Santner
|
Overseas
|
All-Rounder
|
₹1,90,00,000
|
Rajvardhan Hangargekar
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹1,50,00,000
|
Prashant Solanki
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹1,20,00,000
|
Devon Conway
|
Overseas
|
Batsman
|
₹1,00,00,000
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
Overseas
|
Bowler
|
₹70,00,000
|
Tushar Deshpande
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹20,00,000
|
Simarjeet Singh
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹20,00,000
|
Mukesh Choudhary
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹20,00,000
|
Nishant Sindhu
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹60,00,000
|
Ajinkya Rahane
|
Indian
|
Batter
|
₹50,00,000
|
Ajay Mandal
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹20,00,000
|
Shaik Rasheed
|
Indian
|
Batter
|
₹20,00,000
|
Matheesha Pathirana
|
Overseas
|
Bowler
|
₹20,00,000
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
Overseas
|
All-Rounder
|
₹14,00,00,000
|
Shardul Thakur
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹4,00,00,000
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
Overseas
|
All-Rounder
|
₹1,80,00,000
First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 7:21 PM IST