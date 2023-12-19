IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 50 Lakh base price





Check IPL auction 2024 auction LIVE UPDATES here In the Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) auction, it is the players in the bracket of Rupees 50 Lakh that are going to create a lot of flutter among the IPL team owners on December 19 in Dubai. A total of 77 slots with a maximum of 30 overseas slots are available and teams who already have their core settled would be looking to fill in the gaps. Among those fillers could be these players who have a lower base price, but could pay high dividends in the future.

Here’s a look at the players to watch out for in the Rs 50 lakh base price bracket of the 2024 IPL auction.

Rachin Ravindra

Probably the best batter that New Zealand have produced after Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra-whose first name Rachin is made up from the first names of two batting greats- Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, scored 565 runs in his first nine matches.

Rachin became the first player at the age of 23 years or below to get 578 runs in a single edition of the World Cup. With the ability to bowl and being a brilliant fielder, Rachin could be one of the most valuable players in the upcoming IPL auction. He also picked up five wickets. He does not have the experience of playing too much of T20 cricket, but he sure can deliver at the big stage.

Keshav Maharaj

The South African left-arm spinner showed in the ODI World Cup 2023 that he could be very miser when it comes to conceding runs. He can throw the willow if needed down the order as well. The 33-year-old has experience of playing 140 T20s and in those his economy rate has been pretty impressive at 6.83. With 109 wickets at an average of 29.52, Maharaj could be one of the most sought-after bowlers in the auction. Him being a left-arm spinner who bowls slow through the air, is an added advantage.



Dilshan Madushanka

A fast bowler shining from Sri Lanka in the World Cup 2023 was an exception, and Dilshan Madushanka joined the league of legends like Chaminda Vaas and Lasith Malinga in that regard during the 2023 ODI World Cup. With 21 wickets in nine games, Madushanka was the third-highest wicket-taker in a single edition of the World Cup for Sri Lanka, only behind Vaas and Muttiah Muralitharan’s 23-wicket efforts in 2203 and 2007 World Cups, respectively.





His knack for picking wickets in the powerplay and the delivery with which he cleaned up India skipper Rohit Sharma will be remembered for a long time. Those two things added with the fact that he is a left-arm pacer who can bring the ball back into the right-handers could make him one of the top picks in the coming IPL auction.

Azmatullah Omarzai

Afghanistan had an impressive outing in the 2023 World Cup. Playing his first-ever World Cup, Azmatullah Omarzai scored 353 runs at an average of 70.60, the best among all Afghan batters. He was also the second-highest run-scorer for the team behind Ibrahim Zadran, who hit 376 runs.

Azmat also took seven wickets and was one of the stars with the ball in hand against Australia. Bowling fast and brilliantly in the land of great spinners is a unique art. Azmat is also one of the only six players to have scored more than 350 runs in a single edition of the World Cup while batting at number five or below. At just 23, Azmat could be the finisher that the teams would like to invest in for the long haul as he could very easily give 2-3 overs at the top as well.

Shivam Mavi





Among the Indian players, Shivam Mavi is the one whom the teams could bet in the Rs 50 Lakh category. Mavi did not get a lot of opportunities at the Gujarat Titans and his former team Kolkata Knight Riders could look to get him back on the roster. He might be expensive with the ball, but is worth the runs he concedes as he is a wicket-taker, taking 53 wickets in 52 matches., If trained properly, he could also utilise his abilities with the bat, having an average of nearly 20 in First-Class cricket.

Complete list of players in Rs 50 lakh Bracket