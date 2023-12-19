IPL 2024 auction: Mitchell Starc costliest buy, sold to KKR at Rs 24.75 Cr

At a historic IPL 2024 auction, Australia’s Mitchell Starc surpassed his compatriot Pat Cummins to become the costliest player in the league’s history, bought at Rs 24.75 Cr by the Kolkata Knight Riders on December 19, 2023, at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.
The bidding for Starc began with Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians raising their pedals with the speed of light. But they lasted only till the team his price reached Rs 10 Cr from a base price of Rs 2 Cr.
The bidding was then joined by Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders who bid intensely as they had money in their coffers to spend. In the end, at Rs 24.75 Cr, KKR overpowered the GT side and got the Australian for a staggering, unprecedented price tag.
Earlier in this very auction, Pat Cummins was bought for a record-breaking price of Rs 20.5 Cr by Sunrisers Hyderabad, Cummins had broken the record of England’s Sam Curran, who in the previous IPOL auction in 2022, had been bought for Rs 18.,5 Cr by the Punjab Kings.
Top 10 costliest buys
|Player
|Team
|Price (in Rs crore)
|Year
|Mitchell Starc
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|24.75
|2024
|Pat Cummins
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|20.5
|2024
|Sam Curran
|Punjab Kings
|18.5
|2023
|Cameron Green
|Mumbai Indians
|17.5
|2023
|Ben Stokes
|Chennai Super Kings
|16.25
|2023
|Chris Morris
|Rajasthan Royals
|16.25
|2021
|Nicolas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants
|16
|2023
|Yuvraj Singh
|Delhi Daredevils (Now Delhi Capitals)
|16
|2015
|Pat Cummins
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|15.5
|2020
|Ishan Kishan
|Mumbai Indians
|15.25
|2022
|Kyle Jamieson
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|15
|2021