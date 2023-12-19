IPL 2024 auction: Mitchell Starc costliest buy, sold to KKR at Rs 24.75 Cr

Australia's Mitchell Starc becomes costliest player in IPL's history at Rs 24.75 Cr. He was bought by KKR. Photo: X

At a historic IPL 2024 auction, Australia’s Mitchell Starc surpassed his compatriot Pat Cummins to become the costliest player in the league’s history, bought at Rs 24.75 Cr by the Kolkata Knight Riders on December 19, 2023, at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

The bidding for Starc began with Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians raising their pedals with the speed of light. But they lasted only till the team his price reached Rs 10 Cr from a base price of Rs 2 Cr.

Mitchell Starc T20 career



Bowling Mat Balls Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4w 121 2673 3322 170 4/15 19.54 7.45 15.7 2 Batting Mat Runs HS Ave BF SR 50s 4s 6s 121 206 29 9.8 217 94.93 0 15 2

The bidding was then joined by Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders who bid intensely as they had money in their coffers to spend. In the end, at Rs 24.75 Cr, KKR overpowered the GT side and got the Australian for a staggering, unprecedented price tag.

Earlier in this very auction, Pat Cummins was bought for a record-breaking price of Rs 20.5 Cr by Sunrisers Hyderabad, Cummins had broken the record of England’s Sam Curran, who in the previous IPOL auction in 2022, had been bought for Rs 18.,5 Cr by the Punjab Kings.

Mitchell Starc IPL career

Batting & Fielding Stats YEAR MAT RUNS HS AVG SR 50s 100s Career 27 96 29 13.71 97.96 0 0 2015 13 11 9* 11 78.57 0 0 2014 14 85 29 14.16 101.19 0 0 Bowling YEAR MAT WKTS BBM AVE ECON SR 4W Career 27 34 4/15 20.38 7.17 17.06 1 2015 13 20 4/15 14.55 6.76 12.9 1 2014 14 14 2/21 28.71 7.49 23 0

Top 10 costliest buys