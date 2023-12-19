Sensex (    %)
                        
IPL 2024 auction: Cummins breaks the bank, sold at record Rs 20.5 Cr to SRH

Pat Cummins was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20.5 crore in the IPL 2024 auction at the Coco-Cola Arena in Dubai. He is now the costliest player bought in an auction in IPL history

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 3:26 PM IST

Pat Cummins became the costliest player ever in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction after he was sold at Rs 20.5 Cr to the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on December 19, 2023. 

Cummins broke the record of England’s Sam Curran, who was sold at Rs 18.5 Cr to the Punjab Kinsg in the 2023 IPL auction. 

Cummins, who has played a pivotal role in Australia’s recent success as a leader, winning the ODI World Cup 2023 and ICC World Test Championship 2023, has represented Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils (Capitals now) in the IPL previously. 

Pat Cummins T20I career 

Matches Runs Wickets Best score Bats Bowling figures
         
50 116 55 21 3/15

Pat Cummins IPL Career

Matches Runs Wickets Best score Bats Bowling figures
         
42 379 35 66 4/34

Top 10 costliest players in IPL history 

Player Team Price (in Rs crore) Year
Pat Cummins Sunrisers Hyderabad 20.5 2024
Sam Curran Punjab Kings 18.5 2023
Cameron Green Mumbai Indians 17.5 2023
Ben Stokes Chennai Super Kings 16.25 2023
Chris Morris Rajasthan Royals 16.25 2021
Nicolas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 16 2023
Yuvraj Singh Delhi Daredevils (Now Delhi Capitals) 16 2015
Pat Cummins Kolkata Knight Riders 15.5 2020
Ishan Kishan Mumbai Indians 15.25 2022
Kyle Jamieson Royal Challengers Bangalore 15 2021

