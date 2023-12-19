IPL 2024 auction: Cummins breaks the bank, sold at record Rs 20.5 Cr to SRH

Pat Cummins became the costliest player ever in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction after he was sold at Rs 20.5 Cr to the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on December 19, 2023.
Cummins broke the record of England’s Sam Curran, who was sold at Rs 18.5 Cr to the Punjab Kinsg in the 2023 IPL auction.
Cummins, who has played a pivotal role in Australia’s recent success as a leader, winning the ODI World Cup 2023 and ICC World Test Championship 2023, has represented Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils (Capitals now) in the IPL previously.— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 19, 2023
Welcome, Cummins! #HereWeGOrange pic.twitter.com/qSLh5nDbLM
Top 10 costliest players in IPL history
|Player
|Team
|Price (in Rs crore)
|Year
|Pat Cummins
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|20.5
|2024
|Sam Curran
|Punjab Kings
|18.5
|2023
|Cameron Green
|Mumbai Indians
|17.5
|2023
|Ben Stokes
|Chennai Super Kings
|16.25
|2023
|Chris Morris
|Rajasthan Royals
|16.25
|2021
|Nicolas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants
|16
|2023
|Yuvraj Singh
|Delhi Daredevils (Now Delhi Capitals)
|16
|2015
|Pat Cummins
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|15.5
|2020
|Ishan Kishan
|Mumbai Indians
|15.25
|2022
|Kyle Jamieson
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|15
|2021
