Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IPL 2024: CSK name pacer Richard Gleeson as Devon Conway's replacement

Gleeson has represented England in 6 T20Is and has 9 wickets against his name. Additionally, Gleeson has played 90 T20s and picked 101 T20 wickets.CSK bagged Gleeson for the base of Rs 50 lakh

Richard Gleeson and Devon Conway

Richard Gleeson and Devon Conway

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The inevitable has happened. New Zealand wicket-keeper batter Devon Conway, who represents Chennai Super Kings, has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 due to injury. 

Chennai named England pacer Richard Gleeson as Devon Conway's replacement in their squad for the remainder of IPL 2024. CSK grabbed the services of Gleeson for the base of Rs 50 Lakh.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Gleeson has represented England in 6 T20Is and has 9 wickets against his name. Additionally, Gleeson has played 90 T20s and picked 101 T20 wickets. 




Check latest news on Indian Premier League 2024 here

Conway has been part of CSK's camp for the last two seasons. In 23 matches, Conway has scored 924 runs, including 9 half-centuries and a highest score of 92 not out.

The inclusion of Gleeson in the CSK squad will allow Ruturaj Gaikwad to pick an overseas pacer in case Mathisha Pathirana has some niggle.

After six matches, Chennai are placed at the third spot on the IPL 2024 points table. Chennai's next match is against Lucknow Super Giants on April 19 at the Ekana Stadium.

Check IPL 2024 schedule here
Topics : Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEVodafone Idea FPO OpensPSEB 10th Result 2024 OutGoogle Lays-offIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon