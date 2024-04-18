IPL 2024: CSK name pacer Richard Gleeson as Devon Conway's replacement

The inevitable has happened. New Zealand wicket-keeper batter Devon Conway, who represents Chennai Super Kings, has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 due to injury.

Chennai named England pacer Richard Gleeson as Devon Conway's replacement in their squad for the remainder of IPL 2024. CSK grabbed the services of Gleeson for the base of Rs 50 Lakh.

Conway has been part of CSK's camp for the last two seasons. In 23 matches, Conway has scored 924 runs, including 9 half-centuries and a highest score of 92 not out.

The inclusion of Gleeson in the CSK squad will allow Ruturaj Gaikwad to pick an overseas pacer in case Mathisha Pathirana has some niggle.