IPL 2024: CSK name pacer Richard Gleeson as Devon Conway's replacement

The inevitable has happened. New Zealand wicket-keeper batter Devon Conway, who represents Chennai Super Kings, has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 due to injury.
Chennai named England pacer Richard Gleeson as Devon Conway's replacement in their squad for the remainder of IPL 2024. CSK grabbed the services of Gleeson for the base of Rs 50 Lakh.
Gleeson has represented England in 6 T20Is and has 9 wickets against his name. Additionally, Gleeson has played 90 T20s and picked 101 T20 wickets.
Check latest news on Indian Premier League 2024 here
RICHARD GLEESON - THE NEW SUPER KING OF CHENNAI pic.twitter.com/H3kWZq5k4E— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 18, 2024
Check latest news on Indian Premier League 2024 here
Conway has been part of CSK's camp for the last two seasons. In 23 matches, Conway has scored 924 runs, including 9 half-centuries and a highest score of 92 not out.
The inclusion of Gleeson in the CSK squad will allow Ruturaj Gaikwad to pick an overseas pacer in case Mathisha Pathirana has some niggle.
After six matches, Chennai are placed at the third spot on the IPL 2024 points table. Chennai's next match is against Lucknow Super Giants on April 19 at the Ekana Stadium.
Check IPL 2024 schedule here
Check IPL 2024 schedule here