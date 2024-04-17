IPL 2024 tomorrow's match: PBKS vs MI Playing 11, live match time streaming

Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh in Ahmedabad on Thursday (April 18) in Match 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Punjab will be looking to bounce back from their two-match winning streak at home. In both those matches, Punjab came in a winning position and then gave up on it. This time around, they would be looking to avoid such a problem.

As for the playing 11, Shikhar Dhawan, if fit, will walk into the playing 11 straightaway in place of Atharva Taide. He could even play as an impact player with Prabhsimar playing as the permanent player in the 11 and keeping wickets. Mumbai on the other hand would not be looking to chop and change much as they have a good team which just needs to click.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs MI Playing 11 prediction

MI Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal,

[Impact Subtsitute: Suryakumar Yadav]

PBKS Playing 11 probables: Jonny Bairstow, Atharva Taide, Sam Curran (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada

[Impact sub: Shikhar Dhawan]

Gujarat vs Rajasthan head-to-head

Total matches played: 31

Punjab Kings won: 15

Mumbai Indians won: 16

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

Squads:

Punjab Kings Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Ashutosh Sharma, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Nathan Ellis, Shikhar Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Tanay Thyagarajan, Rishi Dhawan, Rilee Rossouw, Chris Woakes, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai, Piyush Chawla, Kwena Maphaka, Shams Mulani, Luke Wood, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Nuwan Thushara, Anshul Kamboj

IPL 2024, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Punjab Kings will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in Match 32 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the PBKS vs MI live toss take place on Thursday (April 18)?

In IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the PBKS vs MI live match start on April 18?

The Punjab vs Mumbai live match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 18 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh in Gujarat.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil among others.

How to watch the live Streaming of the PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will livestream the PBKS vs MI IPL match in India for free.