IPL 2024: Dhoni steps down as CSK captain; Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead vs RCB

On the eve of the IPL 2024 opener, Chennai Super Kings have changed their captain. Ruturaj Gaikwad will take the reins from MS Dhoni as CSK captain

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named as the new captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the team's opener in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk. 

Gaikwad is over taking MS Dhoni, who is yet to retire from IPL, and is still available for playing.

Gaikwad won Asian Games 2023 Gold medal for India as a captain in Hangzhou.



Gaikwad is overtaking MS Dhoni, who is yet to retire from IPL and is still available to play. The announcement was made on Thursday, March 21 in a social media post by the IPL official handle.
The last time MS Dhoni stepped out of the captaincy shoes of the CSK was in 2022 when Ravindra Jadeja was given the reigns of the yellow brigade. However, by mid-season MSD stepped back into his shoes as he led the team in the remaining matches of the league and then once again led the team to their fifth title in IPL 2023. 

What will be the role of MS Dhoni in CSK?

Dhoni, before joining the CSK training camp at Chepauk had announced that he would be seen in a new role. Very few people would have expected him to shun the captaincy altogether in the new role. He might play as an impact player with CSK or might even be the mentor to Ruturaj to hand-hold him in his new role. 

Has Ruturaj captained before?

Gaikwad was named the captain of the Indian side that represented the country in the Asian Games 2023 in China and won the Gold medal as well. Gaikwad was named the vice-captain of the Indian T20 side which Suryakumar Yadav captained in a five-match series against Australia and three-match series against South Africa. 

The 27-year-old has already led his state unit Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (Domestic T20) and Vijay Hazare trophy with mild to moderate success.

Gaikwad IPL stats

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batting & Fielding Stats
YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST
Career 52 5 1797 101* 39.07 1326 135.52 1 14 159 73 31 0
2023 16 1 590 92 42.14 400 147.5 0 4 46 30 17 0
2022 14 0 368 99 26.29 291 126.46 0 3 33 14 4 0
2021 16 2 635 101* 45.35 466 136.26 1 4 64 23 6 0
2020 6 2 204 72 51 169 120.71 0 3 16 6 4 0

Topics : MS Dhoni Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

