IPL GT vs DC 3 things that changed the game: Stubbs over to Ishant show

Delhi Capitals delivered a commanding performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, clinching a six-wicket victory over the hosts Gujarat Titans with 67 balls to spare. With this triumph, the Capitals ascended to the sixth position in the IPL 2024 points table.



The Ishant Sharma Show

Ishant Sharma initiated proceedings by dismissing Shubman Gill, providing Delhi with an ideal start. However, it was his second over that showcased the brilliance reminiscent of vintage Ishant.

Bowling from round the wicket, Ishant bamboozled David Miller, inducing an inside edge that was safely pouched by the keeper. This over saw Gujarat losing two wickets, with Sai Sudharsan also falling victim to a run-out.

Stubbs' Over That Altered the Game

Despite losing four wickets in the powerplay, Gujarat remained hopeful of recovery with Rahul Tewatia and Abhinav Manohar at the crease. However, Tristan Stubbs turned the tide unexpectedly.





A wicket-keeper by trade, Stubbs' unconventional off-spin claimed the prized wickets of Manohar and impact player M Shahrukh Khan in the same over. With Gujarat six down and no support for Tewatia but Rashid, the game firmly swung in favor of the Capitals during the ninth over.

Brilliant Strategy from Pant



Rishabh Pant's captaincy displayed sheer brilliance. He tactically rotated his bowlers during the powerplay, maximizing their effectiveness. Employing Khaleel from round the wicket against the newly arrived Abhinav Manohar, urging him to exploit the batter's vulnerability, resulted in a maiden over in the sixth over of the powerplay. Furthermore, the unexpected introduction of Stubbs and his subsequent stumpings added a magical touch to Pant's strategic acumen.