Friday, April 18, 2025 | 09:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025, RCB vs PBKS: Bengaluru batting 1st, revised playing conditions

IPL 2025, RCB vs PBKS: Bengaluru batting 1st, revised playing conditions

Punjab Skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first against the hosts after what will be an updated condition for the batters.

RCB vs PBKS

RCB vs PBKS

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 9:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Match number 34 of IPL 2025 see the Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Punjab Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in a rain-curtailed game that will see both sides batting for just 14 overs on the night.  Punjab Skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first against the hosts after what will be an updated condition for the batters. 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal 
Punjab Kings Playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
 
  Revised playing conditions:  With 14 overs given to each side, the powerplay will consist of just 4 overs now. Four bowlers are allowed to bowl a maximum of 3 overs each, while one bowler can deliver the remaining 2 overs.  
First innings: 9:45 AM to 10:45 AM
 
Innings break: 10:45 AM to 10:55 AM
 
Second innings: 10:55 AM to 11:55 AM
 

More From This Section

RCB vs PBKS

IPL 2025: Will rain play spoilsport in RCB vs PBKS cricket match today?

RR vs LSG

IPL 2025: RR vs LSG Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

GT vs DC

IPL 2025: GT vs DC Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

Dewald Brevis

IPL 2025: CSK sign Dewald Brevis to replace injured Gurjapneet Singh

RCB

PUMA India launches first-ever 'fan on a billboard' for RCB supporters

Topics : Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Punjab Kings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 9:51 PM IST

Explore News

Good Friday Stock Market Holiday TodayQ4 Results todayRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon