IPL 2026: Rahul Dravid steps down as Rajasthan Royals head coach

Rajasthan Royals on Saturday announced that head coach Rahul Dravid will conclude his tenure with the franchise ahead of the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The decision brings to a close a long association marked by Dravid’s leadership and mentoring role within the squad.
A legacy of leadership and values
The franchise acknowledged Dravid’s pivotal role in shaping the team’s culture over the years. His guidance influenced a generation of players and instilled values of discipline, commitment, and resilience within the Royals’ set-up. Rajasthan Royals stated that Dravid has left “an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise.”
Declines broader role at the franchise
As part of a recent structural review, Dravid was offered a wider position within the Royals’ management. However, he has chosen not to take up the role. The franchise respected his decision while underlining his immense contributions.
Gratitude from players and fans
The Royals, their players, and millions of fans worldwide expressed heartfelt appreciation for Dravid’s service. “We extend our sincere thanks to Rahul for his remarkable contribution to the franchise,” the statement read.
With Dravid stepping aside, attention now turns to who will succeed him as Rajasthan Royals prepare for a new phase ahead of IPL 2026.