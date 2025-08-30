Saturday, August 30, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2026: Rahul Dravid steps down as Rajasthan Royals head coach

IPL 2026: Rahul Dravid steps down as Rajasthan Royals head coach

As part of a recent structural review, Dravid was offered a wider position within the Royals' management. However, he has chosen not to take up the role.

Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid at a press conference ahead of the IPL T20 match against Lucknow Super Giants at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur. (File Photo: PTI)

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Royals on Saturday announced that head coach Rahul Dravid will conclude his tenure with the franchise ahead of the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The decision brings to a close a long association marked by Dravid’s leadership and mentoring role within the squad.
 
A legacy of leadership and values
 
The franchise acknowledged Dravid’s pivotal role in shaping the team’s culture over the years. His guidance influenced a generation of players and instilled values of discipline, commitment, and resilience within the Royals’ set-up. Rajasthan Royals stated that Dravid has left “an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise.”
 
 
Declines broader role at the franchise
 
As part of a recent structural review, Dravid was offered a wider position within the Royals’ management. However, he has chosen not to take up the role. The franchise respected his decision while underlining his immense contributions.

Gratitude from players and fans
 
The Royals, their players, and millions of fans worldwide expressed heartfelt appreciation for Dravid’s service. “We extend our sincere thanks to Rahul for his remarkable contribution to the franchise,” the statement read.
 
With Dravid stepping aside, attention now turns to who will succeed him as Rajasthan Royals prepare for a new phase ahead of IPL 2026.

Topics : Cricket News IPL News Indian Premier League Rajasthan Royals Rahul Dravid

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

