Lucknow Super Giants likely to part ways with Zaheer Khan ahead of IPL 2026

Lucknow Super Giants likely to part ways with Zaheer Khan ahead of IPL 2026

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka, who is currently in the UK attending matches in The Hundred, is also expected to name a Director of Cricket soon.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

The Lucknow Super Giants are reportedly set to part ways with mentor Zaheer Khan as they prepare for the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), sources close to the franchise have revealed to TimesofIndia.com. The decision appears to be part of a broader leadership restructure within the RPSG Group’s cricket ventures.
 
“LSG is planning to move on from Zaheer Khan, and the new mentor will be given a larger portfolio, potentially overseeing the group’s other teams as well,” said a source familiar with internal developments.
 
LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka, who is currently in the UK attending matches in The Hundred, is expected to soon name a Director of Cricket. This new appointee will be tasked with year-round development and strategic oversight of LSG and their affiliate franchises, Durban’s Super Giants in South Africa’s SA20 and the Manchester Originals in The Hundred. 
 
 
Zaheer’s journey and transition 

Zaheer took over mentoring duties for LSG following Gautam Gambhir’s departure after IPL 2023. In addition to his mentoring role, Zaheer had also been handling the team’s bowling responsibilities after Morne Morkel exited the setup. Previously, Zaheer had a long stint with Mumbai Indians (MI) from 2018 to 2022, serving as Director of Cricket and later leading global development.
 
Bharat Arun's arrival & broader vision 
A few weeks prior to this development, LSG had brought in Bharat Arun as their new bowling coach. According to sources, Arun's position extends beyond the IPL team. He is expected to contribute to scouting and developing young pace talent not just for Lucknow, but also for Durban’s Super Giants and, starting next year, for the Manchester Originals.
 
In a formal statement, Arun expressed enthusiasm about the project. “It’s an honour to be part of Lucknow Super Giants, a franchise that radiates vision, ambition, and professionalism. My discussions with Dr. Sanjiv Goenka and the team management have been highly motivating. There is a clear commitment to nurturing young Indian talent and building a long-term cricketing legacy.” he said.
 
He specifically highlighted the team’s young pace battery, including promising names like Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Akash Singh.
 
“There’s huge potential in this group. My aim is to develop a confident, sharp, and world-class pace unit that can go toe-to-toe with any batting lineup in global cricket,” he added.
 
IPL 2025: A season to forget for LSG 
Under Rishabh Pant’s captaincy, LSG had a turbulent IPL 2025 season, showing glimpses of brilliance but ultimately struggling with consistency. Management has already begun course correction, first with the recruitment of Arun and now with changes in the mentorship structure.

Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Zaheer Khan

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

