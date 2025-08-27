Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 11:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Ashwin stuns fans with IPL retirement, opens door to overseas leagues

Ashwin stuns fans with IPL retirement, opens door to overseas leagues

My time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today, says R Ashwin

Ashwin CSK

Known for his sharp cricketing brain and ability to reinvent himself, Ashwin leaves the IPL as one of the most respected bowlers in the league’s history.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 11:17 AM IST
One of Indian cricket’s greatest modern players, Ravichandran Ashwin, has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), bringing the curtain down on his professional career in Indian cricket.
 
Ashwin, who turned out for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2025 season, had earlier retired from international cricket during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. His decision to step away from the IPL comes as a surprise, particularly as speculation was rife about a possible return to Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2026 auction.
 
A message to fans
 
In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), Ashwin reflected on his journey and hinted at a new chapter overseas.
 
“Special day and hence a special beginning. They say every ending will have a new start. My time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today,” he wrote.

Also Read

Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin

Ashwin reveals the reason behind his sudden international retirement

Dewald Brevis

Brevis' signing followed all rules: CSK responds to Ashwin controversy

R Ashwin

Ashwin clarifies Brevis comments, Calls CSK signing a masterstroke

Ashwin CSK

Ravichandran Ashwin seeks clarity on CSK role ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Ashwin CSK

Ashwin set to part ways with Chennai Super Kings before IPL 2026 auction

 
Ashwin thanked IPL franchises, the league, and the BCCI for the opportunities and memories. “Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me,” he added.   
 
Why the move matters
 
The decision is linked to BCCI’s policy which prohibits Indian cricketers from participating in overseas franchise leagues while they remain active in international cricket or the IPL. By retiring from both, Ashwin has opened the door to explore opportunities in leagues across the world.
 
Ashwin’s legacy
 
  • International career: 94 Tests, 171 wickets in ODIs, 72 in T20Is
  • IPL record: More than 180 wickets across stints with CSK, Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals
  • Accolades: Second-highest Indian wicket-taker in Tests, part of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning squad
 
Known for his sharp cricketing brain and ability to reinvent himself, Ashwin leaves the IPL as one of the most respected bowlers in the league’s history.    Ashwin IPL stats 
Ashwin batting & fielding stats in IPL
Year Mat No Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s CT
Career 221 34 833 50 13.02 705 118.16 0 1 64 29 52
2025 9 0 33 13 8.25 30 110 0 0 3 1 4
2024 15 3 86 29 14.33 74 116.22 0 0 5 4 5
2023 13 4 67 30 11.17 51 131.37 0 0 5 3 1
2022 17 5 191 50 27.29 135 141.48 0 1 14 9 5
2021 13 2 44 20* 14.66 42 104.76 0 0 2 1 3
2020 15 3 37 14* 12.33 34 108.82 0 0 3 1 2
2019 14 1 42 17* 8.4 28 150 0 0 3 3 4
2018 14 1 102 45 12.75 71 143.66 0 0 7 5 5
2016 14 4 41 29 20.5 38 107.89 0 0 3 1 3
2015 14 3 52 23 17.33 32 162.5 0 0 6 1 3
2014 16 3 45 14 15 45 100 0 0 4 0 1
2013 18 1 35 11* 8.75 49 71.42 0 0 4 0 4
2012 19 2 18 8 6 15 120 0 0 2 0 5
2011 16 0 2 2 1 6 33.33 0 0 0 0 4
2010 12 2 30 11* 7.5 40 75 0 0 2 0 1
2009 2 0 8 8 8 15 53.33 0 0 1 0 2
 
Ashwin bowling stats in IPL
Year Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W
Career 221 4710 5653 187 4/34 30.23 7.2 25.19 1
2025 9 186 283 7 2/41 40.43 9.13 26.57 0
2024 15 330 467 9 3/24 51.89 8.49 36.67 0
2023 13 294 368 14 2/23 26.29 7.51 21 0
2022 17 402 503 12 3/17 41.92 7.51 33.5 0
2021 13 268 331 7 2/27 47.28 7.41 38.28 0
2020 15 306 391 13 3/29 30.07 7.66 23.53 0
2019 14 330 400 15 3/23 26.66 7.27 22 0
2018 14 304 410 10 2/18 41 8.09 30.4 0
2016 14 264 319 10 4/34 31.9 7.25 26.4 1
2015 14 234 228 10 02/05 22.8 5.84 23.4 0
2014 16 359 437 16 3/30 27.31 7.3 22.43 0
2013 18 348 390 15 2/18 26 6.72 23.2 0
2012 19 395 432 14 3/24 30.85 6.56 28.21 0
2011 16 378 388 20 3/16 19.4 6.15 18.9 0
2010 12 288 293 13 3/16 22.53 6.1 22.15 0
2009 2 24 13 2 2/13 6.5 3.25 12 0
  The big picture
 
Ashwin’s retirement signals the end of an era for Indian cricket, but also underscores a growing trend—elite Indian players looking to test themselves in overseas leagues once their domestic and international obligations conclude.
 
As he steps into this new phase, Ashwin not only carries with him a glittering legacy but also the chance to influence cricketing cultures worldwide. For fans, his departure from the IPL is bittersweet: while one chapter has closed, a new one is just beginning.

More From This Section

Dewald Brevis

Brevis' signing followed all rules: CSK responds to Ashwin controversy

Zaheer Khan

Lucknow Super Giants likely to part ways with Zaheer Khan ahead of IPL 2026

Ashwin CSK

Ravichandran Ashwin seeks clarity on CSK role ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Ashwin CSK

Ashwin set to part ways with Chennai Super Kings before IPL 2026 auction

Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson ready to leave Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Topics : Cricket News R Ashwin Indian Premier League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayHappy Onam WishesIndore Meat Sale BanGold and Silver PriceSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactMangal Electrical IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayLatest News LIVEUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon