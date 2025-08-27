Ashwin stuns fans with IPL retirement, opens door to overseas leagues

One of Indian cricket’s greatest modern players, Ravichandran Ashwin, has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), bringing the curtain down on his professional career in Indian cricket.
Ashwin, who turned out for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2025 season, had earlier retired from international cricket during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. His decision to step away from the IPL comes as a surprise, particularly as speculation was rife about a possible return to Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2026 auction.
A message to fans
In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), Ashwin reflected on his journey and hinted at a new chapter overseas.
“Special day and hence a special beginning. They say every ending will have a new start. My time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today,” he wrote.
Ashwin thanked IPL franchises, the league, and the BCCI for the opportunities and memories. “Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me,” he added.
Why the move matters
The decision is linked to BCCI’s policy which prohibits Indian cricketers from participating in overseas franchise leagues while they remain active in international cricket or the IPL. By retiring from both, Ashwin has opened the door to explore opportunities in leagues across the world.
Ashwin’s legacy
- International career: 94 Tests, 171 wickets in ODIs, 72 in T20Is
- IPL record: More than 180 wickets across stints with CSK, Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals
- Accolades: Second-highest Indian wicket-taker in Tests, part of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning squad
Known for his sharp cricketing brain and ability to reinvent himself, Ashwin leaves the IPL as one of the most respected bowlers in the league’s history. Ashwin IPL stats
|Ashwin batting & fielding stats in IPL
|Year
|Mat
|No
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|CT
|Career
|221
|34
|833
|50
|13.02
|705
|118.16
|0
|1
|64
|29
|52
|2025
|9
|0
|33
|13
|8.25
|30
|110
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|2024
|15
|3
|86
|29
|14.33
|74
|116.22
|0
|0
|5
|4
|5
|2023
|13
|4
|67
|30
|11.17
|51
|131.37
|0
|0
|5
|3
|1
|2022
|17
|5
|191
|50
|27.29
|135
|141.48
|0
|1
|14
|9
|5
|2021
|13
|2
|44
|20*
|14.66
|42
|104.76
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|2020
|15
|3
|37
|14*
|12.33
|34
|108.82
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|2019
|14
|1
|42
|17*
|8.4
|28
|150
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4
|2018
|14
|1
|102
|45
|12.75
|71
|143.66
|0
|0
|7
|5
|5
|2016
|14
|4
|41
|29
|20.5
|38
|107.89
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|2015
|14
|3
|52
|23
|17.33
|32
|162.5
|0
|0
|6
|1
|3
|2014
|16
|3
|45
|14
|15
|45
|100
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|2013
|18
|1
|35
|11*
|8.75
|49
|71.42
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|2012
|19
|2
|18
|8
|6
|15
|120
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|2011
|16
|0
|2
|2
|1
|6
|33.33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2010
|12
|2
|30
|11*
|7.5
|40
|75
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2009
|2
|0
|8
|8
|8
|15
|53.33
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Ashwin bowling stats in IPL
|Year
|Mat
|Balls
|Runs
|WKTS
|BBM
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4W
|Career
|221
|4710
|5653
|187
|4/34
|30.23
|7.2
|25.19
|1
|2025
|9
|186
|283
|7
|2/41
|40.43
|9.13
|26.57
|0
|2024
|15
|330
|467
|9
|3/24
|51.89
|8.49
|36.67
|0
|2023
|13
|294
|368
|14
|2/23
|26.29
|7.51
|21
|0
|2022
|17
|402
|503
|12
|3/17
|41.92
|7.51
|33.5
|0
|2021
|13
|268
|331
|7
|2/27
|47.28
|7.41
|38.28
|0
|2020
|15
|306
|391
|13
|3/29
|30.07
|7.66
|23.53
|0
|2019
|14
|330
|400
|15
|3/23
|26.66
|7.27
|22
|0
|2018
|14
|304
|410
|10
|2/18
|41
|8.09
|30.4
|0
|2016
|14
|264
|319
|10
|4/34
|31.9
|7.25
|26.4
|1
|2015
|14
|234
|228
|10
|02/05
|22.8
|5.84
|23.4
|0
|2014
|16
|359
|437
|16
|3/30
|27.31
|7.3
|22.43
|0
|2013
|18
|348
|390
|15
|2/18
|26
|6.72
|23.2
|0
|2012
|19
|395
|432
|14
|3/24
|30.85
|6.56
|28.21
|0
|2011
|16
|378
|388
|20
|3/16
|19.4
|6.15
|18.9
|0
|2010
|12
|288
|293
|13
|3/16
|22.53
|6.1
|22.15
|0
|2009
|2
|24
|13
|2
|2/13
|6.5
|3.25
|12
|0
Ashwin’s retirement signals the end of an era for Indian cricket, but also underscores a growing trend—elite Indian players looking to test themselves in overseas leagues once their domestic and international obligations conclude.
As he steps into this new phase, Ashwin not only carries with him a glittering legacy but also the chance to influence cricketing cultures worldwide. For fans, his departure from the IPL is bittersweet: while one chapter has closed, a new one is just beginning.