Jasprit Bumrah equals Lasith Malinga for most wickets in the IPL for MI

Star Indian and Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah added yet another milestone to his name in match number 41 of IPL 2025 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, as with his final-ball wicket of Heinrich Klaasen he equalled Lasith Malinga's record for most wickets for Mumbai Indians in IPL history. Bumrah, playing his 138th IPL match for MI, took just one wicket, which was enough to take his wickets tally for the Mumbai-based franchise to 170, the same as Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga.
Harbhajan Singh, with 127 wickets, is number three in the list, while McClenaghan and Kieron Pollard are at number four and five with 71 and 69 wickets respectively.
Most wickets for MI in IPL:
|Most wickets for MI in IPL
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Wkts
|BBI
|4w
|5w
|JJ Bumrah
|2013–2025
|138
|138
|171
|5 for 10
|2
|2
|SL Malinga
|2009–2019
|122
|122
|170
|5 for 13
|6
|1
|Harbhajan Singh
|2008–2017
|136
|134
|127
|5 for 18
|1
|1
|MJ McClenaghan
|2015–2019
|56
|56
|71
|4 for 21
|1
|0
|KA Pollard
|2010–2022
|189
|107
|69
|4 for 44
|1
|0
|HH Pandya
|2015–2025
|114
|79
|64
|5 for 36
|0
|1
|KH Pandya
|2016–2021
|84
|81
|52
|3 for 14
|0
|0
|TA Boult
|2020–2025
|38
|37
|48
|4 for 18
|1
|0
|RD Chahar
|2019–2021
|39
|39
|41
|4 for 27
|1
|0
|MM Patel
|2011–2013
|31
|31
|40
|5 for 21
|2
|1
|PP Chawla
|2021–2024
|28
|28
|36
|3 for 22
|0
|0
Improved position in all-time IPL wicket-takers list
Jasprit Bumrah’s single-wicket spell against SRH has also powered him to the number 8 spot in the highest overall wicket-takers list in IPL. The list is led by Yuzvendra Chahal, who has 214 wickets to his name. He is followed closely by Piyush Chawla and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who have 192 and 189 wickets respectively to their names. Most wickets in IPL (Overall):
|Most wickets in IPL
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Wkts
|BBI
|4w
|5w
|YS Chahal (MI/PBKS/RCB/RR)
|2013–2025
|168
|167
|3677
|214
|5 for 40
|7
|1
|PP Chawla (CSK/KKR/KXIP/MI)
|2008–2024
|192
|191
|3850
|192
|4 for 17
|2
|-
|B Kumar (PWI/RCB/SRH)
|2011–2025
|183
|183
|4066
|189
|5 for 19
|2
|2
|SP Narine (KKR)
|2012–2025
|184
|182
|4225
|187
|5 for 19
|7
|1
|R Ashwin (CSK/DC/KXIP/RPS/RR)
|2009–2025
|219
|215
|4668
|185
|4 for 34
|1
|-
|DJ Bravo (CSK/GL/MI)
|2008–2022
|161
|158
|3119
|183
|4 for 22
|2
|-
|A Mishra (DC/DCH/LSG/SRH)
|2008–2024
|162
|162
|3371
|174
|5 for 17
|4
|1
|JJ Bumrah (MI)
|2013–2025
|138*
|138
|3173
|170
|5 for 10
|2
|2
|SL Malinga (MI)
|2009–2019
|122
|122
|2827
|170
|5 for 13
|6
|1
|RA Jadeja (CSK/GL/Kochi/RR)
|2008–2025
|248
|219
|3944
|165
|5 for 16
|3
|1
|Rashid Khan (GT/SRH)
|2017–2025
|129
|129
|3039
|155
|4 for 24
|2
|-
|Harbhajan Singh (CSK/KKR/MI)
|2008–2021
|163
|160
|3416
|150
|5 for 18
|1
|1
|HV Patel (DC/PBKS/RCB/SRH)
|2012–2025
|113*
|109
|2281
|144
|5 for 27
|3
|1