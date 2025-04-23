Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 09:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jasprit Bumrah equals Lasith Malinga for most wickets in the IPL for MI

Jasprit Bumrah equals Lasith Malinga for most wickets in the IPL for MI

Jasprit Bumrah's single-wicket spell against SRH has also powered him to the number eight spot in the highest overall wicket-takers list in IPL

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 9:24 PM IST
Star Indian and Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah added yet another milestone to his name in match number 41 of IPL 2025 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, as with his final-ball wicket of Heinrich Klaasen he equalled Lasith Malinga's record for most wickets for Mumbai Indians in IPL history. Bumrah, playing his 138th IPL match for MI, took just one wicket, which was enough to take his wickets tally for the Mumbai-based franchise to 170, the same as Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga. 
 
Harbhajan Singh, with 127 wickets, is number three in the list, while McClenaghan and Kieron Pollard are at number four and five with 71 and 69 wickets respectively.
 
 
Most wickets for MI in IPL:
 
Most wickets for MI in IPL
Player Span Mat Inns Wkts BBI 4w 5w
JJ Bumrah 2013–2025 138 138 171 5 for 10 2 2
SL Malinga 2009–2019 122 122 170 5 for 13 6 1
Harbhajan Singh 2008–2017 136 134 127 5 for 18 1 1
MJ McClenaghan 2015–2019 56 56 71 4 for 21 1 0
KA Pollard 2010–2022 189 107 69 4 for 44 1 0
HH Pandya 2015–2025 114 79 64 5 for 36 0 1
KH Pandya 2016–2021 84 81 52 3 for 14 0 0
TA Boult 2020–2025 38 37 48 4 for 18 1 0
RD Chahar 2019–2021 39 39 41 4 for 27 1 0
MM Patel 2011–2013 31 31 40 5 for 21 2 1
PP Chawla 2021–2024 28 28 36 3 for 22 0 0
 
Improved position in all-time IPL wicket-takers list
 
Jasprit Bumrah’s single-wicket spell against SRH has also powered him to the number 8 spot in the highest overall wicket-takers list in IPL. The list is led by Yuzvendra Chahal, who has 214 wickets to his name. He is followed closely by Piyush Chawla and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who have 192 and 189 wickets respectively to their names.  Most wickets in IPL (Overall): 
Most wickets in IPL
Player Span Mat Inns Balls Wkts BBI 4w 5w
YS Chahal (MI/PBKS/RCB/RR) 2013–2025 168 167 3677 214 5 for 40 7 1
PP Chawla (CSK/KKR/KXIP/MI) 2008–2024 192 191 3850 192 4 for 17 2 -
B Kumar (PWI/RCB/SRH) 2011–2025 183 183 4066 189 5 for 19 2 2
SP Narine (KKR) 2012–2025 184 182 4225 187 5 for 19 7 1
R Ashwin (CSK/DC/KXIP/RPS/RR) 2009–2025 219 215 4668 185 4 for 34 1 -
DJ Bravo (CSK/GL/MI) 2008–2022 161 158 3119 183 4 for 22 2 -
A Mishra (DC/DCH/LSG/SRH) 2008–2024 162 162 3371 174 5 for 17 4 1
JJ Bumrah (MI) 2013–2025 138* 138 3173 170 5 for 10 2 2
SL Malinga (MI) 2009–2019 122 122 2827 170 5 for 13 6 1
RA Jadeja (CSK/GL/Kochi/RR) 2008–2025 248 219 3944 165 5 for 16 3 1
Rashid Khan (GT/SRH) 2017–2025 129 129 3039 155 4 for 24 2 -
Harbhajan Singh (CSK/KKR/MI) 2008–2021 163 160 3416 150 5 for 18 1 1
HV Patel (DC/PBKS/RCB/SRH) 2012–2025 113* 109 2281 144 5 for 27 3 1
 

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

