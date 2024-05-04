RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: du Plessis elects to bowl first
IPL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES, RCB vs GT full scorecard: Gujarat Titans have made two changes in their Playing 11, Manas Suthar comes in for Sai Kishore; Little replaces Omarzai
Anish Kumar New Delhi
In today's match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. From a maths perspective, Royal Challengers and Titans can still reach the IPL 2024 playoffs, but they need to ward off inner gremlins to notch a mandatory win to keep that dream flickering.
Bengaluru are the bottom-dwellers with six points from 10 matches, while the Titans are placed eighth with eight points from 10 matches.
However, the floundering outings of Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals (10 points each) have fuelled the hopes of these two teams of sneaking into the middle tier of the points table and from there to the knockouts.
But both RCB and GT will know that keeping their own house in order is a better option than depending on other teams to stay afloat as the IPL group stage is entering its business end.
IPL 2024: RCB vs GT Playing 11
RCB Playing 11: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Akash Deep, Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai
GT Playing 11: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little.
Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav
How to watch the live telecast of RCB vs GT match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. RCB vs GT live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, RCB vs GT Live streaming
RCB vs GT live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the RCB vs GT IPL 2024 live score and match updates here
7:09 PM
Impact player options for Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav
7:09 PM
RCB's Playing 11 for today's match
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak
7:06 PM
GT's Playing 11 for today's match
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little
7:05 PM
GT's Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES: Two changes
Gujarat Titans have made two changes in their Playing 11. Azmatullah Omarzai and Sai Kishore are not playing today.
Manas Suthar replaces Sai Kishore. Josh Little comes in for Omazai
Manas Suthar replaces Sai Kishore. Josh Little comes in for Omazai
7:03 PM
RCB's Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES
Bengaluru are unchanged from previous match.
7:01 PM
RCB vs GT LIVE TOSS UPDATES
Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis wins the toss and elects to bowl first.
6:58 PM
IPL 2024 key toss stats at M Chinnaswamy Stadium
IPL 2024 Stats
- Matches: 4
- Matches won batting first: 2
- Matches won batting second: 2
- Average first innings total: 207
- Average second innings total: 195
6:55 PM
IPL Record at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Last 10 Matches
|IPL Record at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Last 10 Matches
|Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|10
|Matches won batting first
|6
|Matches won batting second
|4
|Average first innings score
|202.4
|Average first innings winning score
|209.5
|Average powerplay score
|57
|Average death-over score
|
55.2
|IPL Record at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Last 10 Matches
|Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|10
|Matches won batting first
|6
|Matches won batting second
|4
|Average first innings score
|202.4
|Average first innings winning score
|209.5
|Average powerplay score
|57
|Average death-over score
|
55.2
6:51 PM
LIVE | RCB vs GT PITCH REPORT
Here's what Mathew Hayden said about M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru:
"The square boundaries are 57m and 64m respectively, it is 69m down the ground. The pitch is extremely hard, not a lot of grass. A good surface to bat. It will have even bounce. The boundaries are really small, it can be a high-scoring contest."
"The square boundaries are 57m and 64m respectively, it is 69m down the ground. The pitch is extremely hard, not a lot of grass. A good surface to bat. It will have even bounce. The boundaries are really small, it can be a high-scoring contest."
6:48 PM
M Chinnaswamy Stadium key stats
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium IPL Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|92
|Matches won batting first
|39
|Matches won batting second
|49
|Average first innings total
|167.32
|Runs per over
|8.78
|Runs per wicket
|28.21
|Highest total recorded
|287/3 by SRH vs RCB in 2024
|Lowest total recorded
|
82 by RCB vs KKR in 2008
6:37 PM
RCB vs GT head-to-head at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru
RCB vs GT head-to-head at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru
- Total matches played: 1
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 0
- Gujarat Titans won: 1
- No result: 0
- Abandoned: 0
6:32 PM
RCB vs Gujarat head-to-head stats
|Head to Head - IPL
|Matches
|Wins - RCB
|Wins - GT
|
Super Over Wins
- RCB
|
Super Over Wins
- GT
|No Result
|All
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Since 2021
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|At Venue
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
6:25 PM
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's full squad
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Himanshu Sharma, Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar
6:23 PM
Gujarat Titans' full squad
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR, Vijay Shankar, Manav Suthar, Darshan Nalkande, Matthew Wade, Umesh Yadav, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra
6:17 PM
IPL 2024 today's match: RCB vs GT
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 04 2024 | 6:14 PM IST