RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: du Plessis elects to bowl first

In today's match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. From a maths perspective, Royal Challengers and Titans can still reach the IPL 2024 playoffs, but they need to ward off inner gremlins to notch a mandatory win to keep that dream flickering.

Bengaluru are the bottom-dwellers with six points from 10 matches, while the Titans are placed eighth with eight points from 10 matches.

However, the floundering outings of Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals (10 points each) have fuelled the hopes of these two teams of sneaking into the middle tier of the points table and from there to the knockouts.

But both RCB and GT will know that keeping their own house in order is a better option than depending on other teams to stay afloat as the IPL group stage is entering its business end.

IPL 2024: RCB vs GT Playing 11

RCB Playing 11: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak.



Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Akash Deep, Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai

GT Playing 11: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little.

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav

