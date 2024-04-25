RCB's IPL 2024 playoff qualification scenarios: Chances for last four

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all but out of the playoff berth in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. However, the Bengaluru-based franchise is not mathematically out of the race for IPL 2024 playoffs qualification if they manage to win their remaining six fixtures.

RCB's playoffs qualification scenarios

RCB need to win their remaining six matches

Bengaluru will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and they are in a must-win situation given a defeat would mean their end of the road.





But if they win their remaining six matches, starting against Hyderabad, Bengaluru could attain a maximum of 14 points and thus keep their qualification for playoffs alive based on net run rate, which is worst among all the teams at the moment. However, they would then want the other results to come in their favour.

How does RCB's chances for playoffs hinge on the performance of the top three teams on the points table?

If Rajasthan Royals (RR) win four of their next six games, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SRH emerge victorious in five of their final games then the top four teams on the IPL 2024 points table will end up with 22, 20, and 20 points, respectively.

This will allow Faf du Plessis' side to finish fourth with 14 points while the other franchises could finish the group stage with 12 points or fewer.

How could RCB finish the league stage at the third spot?

In the only scenario, RCB could finish at the third spot of the IPL 2024 leaderboard if the top three teams in the league stage would win just a single match, which is highly unlikely, in their remaining six matches.





In the history of the Indian Premier League 2024, no team has ever made it to the playoffs by winning only six matches, i.e. 12 points. In order to book a place in the IPL playoffs, a team must have win at least seven games. However, in IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad under the captaincy of Kane Williamson booked a place in playoffs with only 12 points.

RCB's remaining fixtures in IPL 2024

RCB’s remaining matches in Indian Premier League 2024 Matches Date Venue Result SRH vs RCB 25th April Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium TBD GT vs RCB 28th April Narendra Modi Stadium, Hyderabad TBD RCB vs GT 4th May M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru TBD PBKS vs RCB 9th May HPCA Stadium.Dharamsala TBD RCB vs DC 12th May M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru TBD RCB vs CSK 18th May M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru TBD

How many points are needed to make it to playoffs?

Since the IPL became a 10-team, the four teams, which made it to the playoffs, need to attain at least 16 points.