MI, KKR, RCB, GT rankings on IPL 2024 points table; top batters and bowlers

Mumbai, meanwhile, need to win today's match to keep their slightest chance of making into the playoffs. MI are languished at the ninth spot on the IPL 2024 team rankings with just three wins in 10 matches. If Hardik Pandya's side win the remaining four matches, they can attain a maximum of 14 points, which could be enough for a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) are the top of the IPL 2024 leaderboard with 16 points in 10 games followed by KKR, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Chennai Super Kings are at the fifth spot with five wins in 10 games while Delhi Capitals are at the sixth spot with 10 points in 11 games.
|IPL 2024 points table
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Pts.
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|8
|2
|0
|16
|0.622
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|1.096
|3
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|0.094
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|0.072
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|0.627
|6
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|5
|6
|0
|10
|-0.442
|7
|Punjab Kings
|10
|4
|6
|0
|8
|-0.062
|8
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|4
|6
|0
|8
|-1.113
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|3
|7
|0
|6
|-0.272
|10
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|3
|7
|0
|6
|-0.415
IPL 2024 orange cap holder
Ruturaj Gaikwad takes the orange cap from Virat Kohli.
IPL 2024 purple cap holder
T Natarajan takes the purple cap from Jasprit Bumrah.
|Top five batters in IPL 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|1
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK
|10
|10
|2
|509
|108*
|63.63
|347
|146.68
|1
|4
|53
|15
|2
|
Virat Kohli
RCB
|10
|10
|3
|500
|113*
|71.43
|339
|147.49
|1
|4
|46
|20
|3
|
Sai Sudharsan
GT
|10
|10
|1
|418
|84*
|46.44
|308
|135.71
|0
|2
|43
|9
|4
|
Riyan Parag
RR
|10
|9
|2
|409
|84*
|58.43
|257
|159.14
|0
|4
|30
|25
|5
|
K L Rahul
LSG
|10
|10
|0
|406
|82
|40.6
|284
|142.95
|0
|3
|37
|15
IPL 2024 purple cap holder
T Natarajan takes the purple cap from Jasprit Bumrah.
|Top five highest wicket-takers in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|OV
|RUNS
|WKTS
|BBI
|AVG
|ECON
|SR
|4W
|5W
|1
|
T Natarajan
SRH
|8
|8
|32
|287
|15
|19/04/24
|19.13
|8.96
|12.8
|1
|0
|2
|
Jasprit Bumrah
MI
|10
|10
|40
|256
|14
|21/05/24
|18.28
|6.4
|17.14
|0
|1
|3
|
Mustafizur Rahman
CSK
|9
|9
|34.2
|318
|14
|29/04/24
|22.71
|9.26
|14.71
|1
|0
|4
|
Harshal Patel
PBKS
|10
|10
|33
|338
|14
|15/03/24
|24.14
|10.24
|14.14
|0
|0
|5
|
Matheesha Pathirana
CSK
|6
|6
|22
|169
|13
|28/04/24
|13
|7.68
|10.15
|1
|
0