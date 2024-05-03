MI, KKR, RCB, GT rankings on IPL 2024 points table; top batters and bowlers

IPL 2024 points table Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 10 8 2 0 16 0.622 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 6 3 0 12 1.096 3 Lucknow Super Giants 10 6 4 0 12 0.094 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 6 4 0 12 0.072 5 Chennai Super Kings 10 5 5 0 10 0.627 6 Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 0 10 -0.442 7 Punjab Kings 10 4 6 0 8 -0.062 8 Gujarat Titans 10 4 6 0 8 -1.113 9 Mumbai Indians 10 3 7 0 6 -0.272 10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 3 7 0 6 -0.415



IPL 2024 orange cap holder



Ruturaj Gaikwad takes the orange cap from Virat Kohli.



Top five batters in IPL 2024 POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK 10 10 2 509 108* 63.63 347 146.68 1 4 53 15 2 Virat Kohli

RCB 10 10 3 500 113* 71.43 339 147.49 1 4 46 20 3 Sai Sudharsan

GT 10 10 1 418 84* 46.44 308 135.71 0 2 43 9 4 Riyan Parag

RR 10 9 2 409 84* 58.43 257 159.14 0 4 30 25 5 K L Rahul

LSG 10 10 0 406 82 40.6 284 142.95 0 3 37 15

IPL 2024 purple cap holder



T Natarajan takes the purple cap from Jasprit Bumrah.



Top five highest wicket-takers in Indian Premier League 2024 POS PLAYER MAT INNS OV RUNS WKTS BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W 1 T Natarajan

SRH 8 8 32 287 15 19/04/24 19.13 8.96 12.8 1 0 2 Jasprit Bumrah

MI 10 10 40 256 14 21/05/24 18.28 6.4 17.14 0 1 3 Mustafizur Rahman

CSK 9 9 34.2 318 14 29/04/24 22.71 9.26 14.71 1 0 4 Harshal Patel

PBKS 10 10 33 338 14 15/03/24 24.14 10.24 14.14 0 0 5 Matheesha Pathirana

CSK 6 6 22 169 13 28/04/24 13 7.68 10.15 1 0

Kolkata Knight Riders will look to consolidate their position as top two teams in the IPL 2024 points table with a win against Mumbai Indians (MI) today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Kolkata will have 14 points in 10 days if Shreyas Iyer's side wins the match today.Mumbai, meanwhile, need to win today's match to keep their slightest chance of making into the playoffs. MI are languished at the ninth spot on the IPL 2024 team rankings with just three wins in 10 matches. If Hardik Pandya's side win the remaining four matches, they can attain a maximum of 14 points, which could be enough for a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs.Rajasthan Royals (RR) are the top of the IPL 2024 leaderboard with 16 points in 10 games followed by KKR, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad.Chennai Super Kings are at the fifth spot with five wins in 10 games while Delhi Capitals are at the sixth spot with 10 points in 11 games.