LIVE | RCB Captain announcement - Kohli or Patidar: Who will be RCB captain for IPL 2025?
Fans can watch the live broadcast of the RCB IPL 2025 captaincy announcement on the Star Sports Network. The event is scheduled to air on television at around 11:30 AM IST.
Anish Kumar New Delhi
The stage is set for a major announcement as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) prepares to unveil its captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League season (IPL 2025) on Thursday. With anticipation at its peak, two names dominate the conversation—Virat Kohli, the face of the franchise, and Rajat Patidar, the rising star.
Kohli’s Legacy: A Captain’s Journey
Virat Kohli’s leadership era at RCB spanned from 2013 to 2021, before he stepped aside, paving the way for Faf du Plessis. Under Kohli’s command, RCB reached the IPL final in 2016, a season where he redefined batting records with a staggering 973 runs—the highest tally ever in a single IPL edition.
Having captained the team in 143 matches, Kohli stands second only to the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni in terms of longevity at the helm. With 68 wins, 70 losses, and four no-results, his tenure was marked by thrilling highs and heartbreaking near-misses. Despite his best efforts, the elusive IPL trophy remained just out of reach.
Now, with Faf du Plessis released and set to don the Delhi Capitals’ jersey, the possibility of Kohli reclaiming his throne looms large. Fresh off a stellar IPL 2024 campaign, where he topped the run charts with 741 runs at a blistering strike-rate of 154, the 36-year-old is in sublime form. The question remains—will he return as captain to chase the title that has eluded him for over a decade? Check latest news on IPL 2025 here
Patidar: The Dark Horse with a Proven Track Record
Amidst the fanfare surrounding Kohli, Rajat Patidar has quietly built a compelling case for himself. Retained by RCB ahead of the auction, the 31-year-old has demonstrated astute leadership, having captained Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Patidar led his state team to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final, where they fell short against Mumbai. Nevertheless, his performance was nothing short of extraordinary—he was the second-highest run-getter in the tournament, amassing 428 runs from 10 matches at an imposing average of 61 and an electrifying strike-rate of 186.08, second only to Ajinkya Rahane.
His ability to thrive under pressure and guide his team through crucial matches makes him a worthy contender. Could RCB take a bold step and entrust their future to a fresh leader? Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Final Squad for IPL 2025:
Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Lungi Ngidi, Swastik Chikkara, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee. RCB captain announcement time today
While there is no official confirmation on live streaming, it may be available on Disney+ Hotstar or the Star Sports YouTube channel.
11:28 AM
RCB captain announcement LIVE UPDATES: The big news just around the corner!!!
11:20 AM
RCB captain announcement LIVE UPDATES: Watch Karthik teases the RCB fans!!
11:17 AM
RCB captain announcement LIVE UPDATES: Will the new captain end Bengaluru's IPL title drought?
Royal Challengers Bangalore may still be chasing their elusive first Indian Premier League title, but under Virat Kohli’s captaincy, they came agonisingly close in 2016. That season remains etched in history—not just for RCB’s run to the final but for Kohli’s mind-boggling 973 runs, a record that still stands.
Fast forward to IPL 2024, and Kohli was once again the driving force. Finishing as the tournament’s top scorer, his 741 runs at a blistering strike rate of 154.69 powered RCB’s dramatic late surge into the playoffs, only for their journey to end in the Eliminator.
Virat Kohli disappointed after RCB were eliminated from IPL 2024. Photo: Sportzpics
11:08 AM
RCB captain announcement LIVE UPDATES: Why RCB needs a new captain?
RCB’s Captaincy Conundrum: Who Will Take the Helm?
With Faf du Plessis no longer in the mix, Royal Challengers Bangalore find themselves at a crossroads. The seasoned leader, who guided the team for three seasons from 2022 to 2024, was not retained, nor did RCB show interest in reclaiming him at the auction. At 40, du Plessis found a new home with Delhi Capitals at his base price, marking the end of his tenure in Bengaluru.
His departure reopens a familiar debate—should Virat Kohli reclaim the throne? The face of RCB for nearly a decade, Kohli had relinquished the captaincy in 2021 after leading in 143 matches—the second most for any skipper in Indian Premier League history, trailing only MS Dhoni. His record? 68 wins, 71 losses, and four no-results.
With the leadership baton up for grabs, RCB now stand at a pivotal moment. Will they turn to a familiar face or usher in a new era with a bold choice? The answer could shape their fortunes in IPL 2025.
Ahmedabad: India's Virat Kohli during the third One Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series between India and England, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
10:54 AM
RCB captain announcement LIVE UPDATES: Who are in contention?
The identity of the new RCB captain remains shrouded in mystery, but all eyes are on one man—Virat Kohli. The talismanic leader, who helmed the franchise from 2013 to 2021 before relinquishing the role, remains the strongest contender. His indomitable spirit saw him step in as captain for three matches in IPL 2023, reigniting hopes of a grand return to the helm.
Yet, an unexpected challenger lurks in the shadows—Rajat Patidar. The 31-year-old middle-order batter, a loyal warrior for RCB since 2021, was among the franchise’s three prized retentions ahead of the mega auction in November. Having led Madhya Pradesh with distinction in the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy, Patidar has proven his mettle. Could he be the one to usher in a new era for RCB? The stage is set, and the decision looms large.
RCB Rajat Patidar. (Photo: PTI)
10:48 AM
RCB captain announcement LIVE UPDATES: Big news at 11:30 AM IST today
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of announcement of RCB captain for Indian Premier League 2025.
The announcement will take place at 11:30 AM IST. Stay tuned with us as we brought live updates on RCB captaincy while building up for the key announcement.
First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 10:22 AM IST