Rain prevented play from starting on time on the last day of the fourth Ashes cricket test between England and Australia on Sunday.Mood.#EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/qZiNehsX6r— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 23, 2023The weather forecast is bleak and it is possible that play will be washed out for the rest of the day.Praying for a spot of sun #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/Ts5J80vhfu— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 23, 2023Only 30 overs were possible on Saturday, with plenty more rain forecast on what could be a frustrating final day at Old Trafford.Australia are more than happy to settle for a draw that would see them retain their 2-1 lead and the urn, meaning England will be forced to make the most of whatever windows of play are possible.They have already been frustrated by a 103-run stand between centurion Marnus Labuschagne and Mitch Marsh, but saw their prospects rise when Joe Root had the former caught behind.There is little margin for error after their 275-run first-innings lead was whittled down to 61 by the tourists, who will resume on 214-5.