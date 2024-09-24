AUS vs IND Test series: Boxing Day Test ticket demand hits unreal highs

As India set for a five-match Test series in Australia this November, Cricket Australia has announced record-breaking sales for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Day 1 ticket sales have tripled compared to the 2018/19 series, reflecting a surge in interest for the highly anticipated matches.

The sales for Days 2 to 4 have also seen a significant rise, with a 5.5 times increase from the 2018/19 series.

Indians boosting sports tourism in Australia

This year, there is a notable increase in interest among Indians in visiting Australia to watch the matches. Around 3.9 per cent of current ticket buyers are from India, which was just 0.7 per cent during the 2018/19 series.

Venues for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The five-match Test series is set to begin on November 22 in Perth, followed by a day-night Test at Adelaide Oval. The iconic Gabba will host the 3rd Test from December 14, while the Boxing Day Test will be played at the MCG. The final Test of the series will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3, providing an exciting start to the New Year for cricket fans.

Increased interest from fans in Test cricket

With record sales for the Tests this year, it’s evident that fans are showing a growing interest in the red-ball format, contributing to the sport's expansion on a larger scale. With the World Test Championship 2025 final in mind, both players and fans are anticipating an exciting few months of Test cricket ahead.

How to buy Border Gavaskar Trophy tickets?

Tickets for all five Test matches, across all five days of play, are available for purchase on the cricket.com.au website.

A variety of ticket options are available for each day of all five Test matches.

What are the ticket prices in Australia?

While premium tickets for the matches are priced over $250 per day at each venue, the cheapest options for Indian fans are as follows: $30, $22.50, $30, $30 AUD for the matches in Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, respectively.