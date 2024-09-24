Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for Sensex, Nifty; China rolls out support
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set for a positive open on Tuesday, led by record closing highs overnight on the Wall Street.
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, September 24, 2024: Indian equity benchmark indices were set for a positive open on Tuesday, after US benchmark indices S&P 500 and the Dow set fresh record closing highs on Wall Street overnight.
At 7:28 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 25,982, around 70 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close.
On Monday, Indian equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 climbed to record highs, before finishing the trading session at all-time high levels.
The BSE Sensex gained 384 points, or 0.45 per cent, to close at 84,928.61, after touching a record high of 84,980 during the day.
The Nifty 50 also touched an all-time high of 25,956, before closing 148 points higher or 0.57 per cent ahead at 25,939.
Asian stocks were perched at their highest levels in more than two months on Tuesday as expectations for more US rate cuts kept risk sentiment aloft, while investors awaited a policy decision from Australia's central bank.
Asian stocks were perched at their highest levels in more than two months on Tuesday as expectations for more US rate cuts kept risk sentiment aloft, while investors awaited a policy decision from Australia's central bank.
In an eagerly awaited press conference, China's top financial regulators including the central bank unveiled a slew of measures to aid the stuttering economy, including moves to reduce mortgage rates for existing homes.
The Reserve Bank of Australia is widely expected to stand pat on rates but the Federal Reserve's 50 basis point cut last week has raised some expectations Australia could follow the Fed.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.04 per cent to 586.31, while Japan's Nikkei was the biggest mover in early trading, soaring 1.69 per cent to a near three-week high ahead of an eagerly awaited speech by Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda.
China's central bank on Monday lowered its 14-day repo rate by 10 basis points, days after disappointing markets by not cutting longer-term rates.
Overnight, the US stocks closed modestly higher as traders digested the Fed's big move last week, with policymakers explaining the need for the 50 bp cut.
Markets are currently evenly split on whether the US central bank will go for another 50 bps cut or a 25 bps cut in November, CME Fedwatch tool showed. They are pricing in 76 bps of easing this year.
Brown Brothers Harriman Senior Markets Strategist Elias Haddad said the market is overestimating the Fed's capacity to ease. "However, it will likely take strong US jobs data to trigger a material upward reassessment in Fed funds rate expectations."
The next non-farm payrolls report is due October 4 and until then, Haddad said a more dovish Fed and a strong US economy offer financial market risk sentiment support and can further undermine the dollar mostly against growth-sensitive currencies.
The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was at 100.95, not far from the one-year low of 100.21 touched last week. The yen was little changed at 143.65 per dollar.
In commodities, oil prices were slightly higher in early trading, with Brent crude futures up 0.26 per cent at $74.09 a barrel, while US crude futures were up 0.3 per cent at $70.6. Oil prices had slid on Monday on demand worries as well as weak economic data from Europe.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's how to trade Nifty Financial Services, PSU Bank indices on Sept 24
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty Financial Services Index has recently approached its resistance level of 25,000, which is a crucial round figure for short-term traders. This level will serve as a key test for the index, as a close above 25,000 could trigger further bullish momentum, pushing the index higher.
However, current technical indicators suggest caution, as the index appears to be overextended.
In the US today, among others, House Price Index data for July, CB Consumer Confidence data for September, and Richmond Fed Manufacturing and Service Index data for September will be eyed.
Meanwhile, in the Asia Pacific markets, today, Japan's Jibun Bank Manufacturing, Service, and Composite data for September will be released and eyed. Also, South Korea's Producer Price Index (PPI) data for August will be on investors' radar. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock market today - GIFT Nifty tops 26k, China rate cut, Northern Arc IPO listing
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Globally, investors will track developments in the Middle East amid fresh round of attack by Israel in Lebanon which left over 500 dead.
Brent crude futures for November were up 21 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at $74.11 a barrel at 6:00 AM. US crude futures for November were up 24 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at $70.61.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices climb on emerging concerns in the Middle East
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices rose on Tuesday on concerns the intensifying conflict between Israel and Hezbollah may impact supply in the key Middle East producing region and a tropical storm may impact output in the US, the world's biggest crude producer, later this week.
China's top financial regulators unveiled a slate of measures, saying it would cut bank reserves by 50 basis points while reducing mortgage rates to try to spur sluggish economic growth.
The moves sent Chinese stocks higher, with the blue-chip CSI300 Index opening 1 per cent higher, while the broader Shanghai Composite index was also up 1 per cent at the open.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped over 2 per cent in early trading, with the mainland properties index surging 5 per cent.
That pushed MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 0.41 per cent higher to 588.43, levels last seen in April 2022.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 traded close to the flatline marginally ahead of the RBA decision.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was 1.37 per cent higher, while the Topix was up 1 per cent. However, South Korea’s Kospi was flat.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets climb as China rolls out fresh stimulus measures
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian stocks rose on Tuesday to their highest in more than two and half years, boosted by a slew of Chinese stimulus measures while expectations for more US rate cuts kept risk sentiment aloft and the dollar under pressure.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.15 per cent to 42,124.65, the S&P 500 climbed 0.28 per cent to 5,718.57 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.14 per cent to 17,974.27.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US Markets record fresh closing highs overnight
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the US markets on Monday, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones registered fresh closing highs, while the Nasdaq also gained
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
