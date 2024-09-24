Business Standard
WTC 2023-25 points table: India, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand rankings

With Sri Lanka attaining the third spot after winning the match against New Zealand, the race for WTC final heats up. Check ICC World Test Championship team rankings and standings here

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
The race for the ICC World Test Championship 2025 final hots up, with Test nations set to take each other on in a busy schedule ahead.
Last year’s finalists, India and Australia, have been the top two teams in WTC 2023-25 cycle so far, with the defending champions Aussies taking the second spot. However, both heavyweights will be playing a 5-match Test series, starting November 22, 2024, which could finally determine the top two teams on the World Test Championship 2023-25 points table.

With Sri lanka and New Zealand placed on the 3rd and 4th spot respectively, it will be an interesting run of games which will decide who will be contesting for the WTC next year.

ALSO READ: Jayasuriya spins Sri Lanka to victory over New Zealand in 1st Test
Pos. Team M W L D Pts. Pct.
1 India 10 7 2 1 86 71.67
2 Australia 12 8 3 1 90 62.5
3 Sri Lanka 8 4 4 0 48 50
4 New Zealand 7 3 4 0 36 42.85
5 England 16 8 7 1 81 42.19
6 Bangladesh 7 3 4 0 33 39.29
7 South Africa 6 2 3 1 28 38.89
8 Pakistan 7 2 5 0 16 22.22
9 West Indies 9 1 6 2 20 18.52
 
Qualification Scenarios for top 4 teams (India, Australia, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka) in WTC:
India chances for WTC 2025 final

Rohit Sharma and team are favourites to reach their third World Test Championship (WTC) final. After winning the home Test series against England 4-1 earlier this year and starting with a win against Bangladesh in the 2-match Test series, India now need 9 victories from their remaining 9 matches to secure a spot in the final.

After the ongoing 2-match Test series against Bangladesh, India will face New Zealand at home in a 3-match Test series and travel to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in November.
Australia chances for WTC 2025 final
Defending champions Australia face a slightly challenging task, needing at least four wins from their remaining seven matches to get the chance to defend their title next year.

Australia will play India in a 5-match Test series at home, followed by a 2-match Test series in Sri Lanka.

New Zealand scenario for WTC 2025 final
New Zealand currently holds third place on the table, with 3 wins in 6 games. They face a tough challenge ahead, requiring at least 6 wins from their remaining 7 matches to qualify.

After losing the first Test to Sri Lanka, New Zealand has dropped to 4th position, denting their hopes of reaching the WTC final. They will need to perform strongly in their remaining 2 Tests against Sri Lanka. The Kiwis will then face India and England in a 2 and 3-match Test series, respectively.
How Sri Lanka can qualify for WTC 2025 final?
Sri Lanka has experienced mixed results this WTC cycle, with four wins and four losses so far. After a recent 1-2 series loss to England, they won the first Test against New Zealand at home.

The Lankans will need near-perfect performances in their upcoming matches, needing 4 wins from their remaining 5 games.

Sri Lanka will face South Africa in a 2-match away series after New Zealand, followed by a home series against Australia (2 matches).

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 9:51 AM IST

