AUS vs SA 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Markram wins coin flip for SA, opts to bat first

The three-match ODI series between Australia and South Africa has now come to to the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay today for the second ODI match of the series, with the hosts desperate to keep the contest alive after going down in the first ODI. The coin flip of the match went in South Africa's way and thier stand-in skipper Aiden Markram who is leading the side in Temba Bavuma's absence today opted to bat first. South Africa holds a 1-0 advantage after dominating the opening encounter, while Australia are under pressure to regroup and deliver a stronger performance to end their ODI losing streak and keep the series alive.
Proteas brimming with confidence
South Africa arrives in Mackay with the belief that they can wrap up the series early. Their first ODI victory was built on a disciplined batting effort and a clinical bowling display. Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, and Matthew Breetzke all registered important half-centuries, laying the platform for a competitive total. The highlight, however, came from Keshav Maharaj, whose superb spell of left-arm spin dismantled the Australian batting order and earned him his maiden five-wicket haul in one-day internationals. With momentum on their side, the Proteas will feel confident of repeating their dominance.
Australia searching for answers
For Australia, the series opener exposed familiar weaknesses against spin. Chasing a tricky target, they were bundled out for 198 inside 41 overs, never quite threatening South Africa’s grip on the match. The absence of experienced names such as Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Marcus Stoinis—who have all bid farewell to ODI cricket—was starkly felt. Their replacements in the middle order will now need to adapt quickly and show they can handle responsibility on the international stage. A much-improved batting display will be essential if Australia are to level the series.
Key battles to watch
Australia’s top order, led by captain Pat Cummins’ tactical calls and the batting form of Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne, will be under the spotlight. Countering Maharaj’s spin threat will be crucial. For South Africa, the challenge will be to sustain their batting fluency against Australia’s pace attack, which includes Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, both of whom will be eager to strike early.
What’s at stake
While South Africa can secure a morale-boosting series win with one game to spare, Australia are fighting not just for survival in the series but also for belief in their evolving squad. With the next generation being tested in home conditions, Thursday’s clash is more than just a must-win—it is a chance for Australia’s new faces to prove they belong on the big stage.
Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI playing 11
Australia playing 11: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
South Africa playing 11: Ryan Rickelton(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi
9:37 AM
Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: South Africa's playing 11 for the 2nd ODI
9:33 AM
Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: SA win the toss
South Africa win the toss and opted to bat first.
9:32 AM
Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bavuma rested
SA skipper Temba Bavuma has been given rest for the second ODI as part of his workload management confirms Proteas Men on X.
9:31 AM
Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss underway
The toss for the 2nd ODI between Australia and South Africa is now underway.
9:19 AM
Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss timings
The toss for the 2nd ODI between Australia and South Africa will take place at 9:30 AM IST, i.e., 11 minutes from now.
9:13 AM
Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Head-to-head records
Australia vs South Africa Head-to-Head in ODIs
- Total matches played: 111
- Australia won: 51
- South Africa won: 56
- No result: 1
9:05 AM
Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the second ODI of the three-match series between Australia and South Africa at Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. Proteas are leading 1-0 in the series and will be aiming to seal the series with a match to spare today, while hosts Australia will try their best to keep the series alive till the third game. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
