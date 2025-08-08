Friday, August 08, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / BCCI invites tenders for player verification and background checks

BCCI invites tenders for player verification and background checks

BCCI has issued the Request for Proposal (RFP) which provides the detailed terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of proposals.

BCCI, Logo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The BCCI has invited proposals for verification services for player registration and set August 22 as the last date to submit documents.

"BCCI invites proposals from reputed entities to acquire the rights and obligations to provide services that entails the provision of verification services for player registration, through a tender process," the Board said in a media release.

BCCI has issued the Request for Proposal (RFP) which provides the detailed terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of proposals.

"The RFP will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs one lakh plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax," the Board said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Haider Ali

Pakistan cricketer Haider Ali suspended amid Rape probe in England

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill to lead North Zone in 2025-26 Duleep Trophy campaign

Kagiso Rabada

There's no longer any fear holding us back: Rabada ahead of series vs AUS

Rishabh Pant coming out to bat in Manchester

Chris Woakes says he apologised to Rishabh Pant for the foot injury

Australia vs South Africa ODI and T20 series

Australia vs South Africa ODI and T20 full schedule, squads, live streaming

Topics : BCCI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMSCI Global Index August RejigGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon