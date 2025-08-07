Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / There's no longer any fear holding us back: Rabada ahead of series vs AUS

There's no longer any fear holding us back: Rabada ahead of series vs AUS

Rabada is set to spearhead South Africa's bowling attack as they face Australia in a series of three Twenty20 matches and three One-Day Internationals, kicking off in Darwin this Sunday.

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Africa’s premier fast bowler, Kagiso Rabada, has expressed that while the joy of defeating Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final remains unforgettable, it is now time for the team to focus on the challenges ahead. The recent triumph, which marked a long-awaited major trophy for the Proteas, has brought a sense of relief but also a readiness to move forward.
 
Rabada is set to spearhead South Africa’s bowling attack as they face Australia in a series of three Twenty20 matches and three One-Day Internationals, kicking off in Darwin this Sunday.  Rabada reflecting on WTC triumph
 
Reflecting on the victory at Lord’s in June, Rabada said, “That moment was very special, and I’ve spoken about it a lot. However, it’s time to move past it. While we will never forget that achievement as a team or as a country, our focus now shifts to what’s next.”
 
 
The five-wicket victory in the WTC final was especially significant given South Africa’s history of near misses in limited-overs World Cups. Rabada described the win as a huge relief but emphasized the need to keep progressing. “It felt like a weight off our shoulders, but the journey continues. As we prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup, our mindset will evolve. There’s no longer any fear holding us back.” 

Also Read

Stokes and Gill at Trophy presentation

Here's why the ECB is against two-tier Test cricket system proposed by ICC

Chris Woakes

'I'm still gutted': Woakes reveals pain behind valiant stand vs India

Siraj and Jaiswal (L-R)

ICC Test Rankings: Siraj, Jaiswal gain big as ICC releases updated rankings

Mohammed Siraj during Oval Test

Siraj receives grand welcome in Hyderabad after England Tests heroics

Stokes and Gill at Trophy presentation

Butter fingers, DRS burns and odd stats: India-England Tests in numbers

 
Rabada also expressed excitement about renewing the fierce rivalry with Australia. “Matches against Australia always bring out the best in us. They play with intensity that pushes us, and we thrive under that pressure,” he said.
 
Having turned 30 in May, Rabada has been resting since the WTC final, appreciating the break to recover and maintain his fitness amid a demanding cricket schedule. “It’s been great to have this rest period. Consistent maintenance is crucial with the heavy workload we carry,” he noted.
 
This tour of Australia comes ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, and the 2027 World Cup, which South Africa will co-host. Rabada is optimistic about the opportunity the series offers for younger squad members to gain valuable experience. “It’s exciting to see the new players eager and ready. We’re assessing where we stand as a team and transitioning into a new generation,” he concluded.
 

More From This Section

Rishabh Pant coming out to bat in Manchester

Chris Woakes says he apologised to Rishabh Pant for the foot injury

Australia vs South Africa ODI and T20 series

Australia vs South Africa ODI and T20 full schedule, squads, live streaming

Sam Konstas

India A vs Australia A: Konstas, McSweeney named for four-day matches

ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 India schedule

India's upcoming WTC 2025-27 schedule: Check India's Test match list here

India's upcoming cricket tournaments and bilateral series

Upcoming cricket matches of India: T20Is, Tests and ODIs full schedule

Topics : Test Cricket Kagiso Rabada South Africa cricket team Australia cricket team ICC World Test Championship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon