Home / Cricket / News / Ben Duckett slams sixth Test hundred, boosts England's victory hopes

Duckett, who scored 62 in the first innings, is the only batter besides Pant to score 50-plus in both innings of this match

Ben Duckett celebrating 100 in Leeds vs India

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Ben Duckett makes a comeback in style when his team needs him the most, scoring his sixth Test hundred for England and putting the Three Lions in the driving seat on Day 5 of the first Test against India at Headingley on Tuesday. Duckett made sure he reached his hundred this time after being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah, who bowled him in the first innings.
 
The hundred came in a crucial chase of 371, as openers Duckett and Crawley stitched together a 150-run partnership and looked well on their way to securing victory. Duckett's hundred consisted of 14 fours, as the Indian bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah, couldn’t find a breakthrough in the first session. Both batters continued with the same vigour and consistently put runs on the board, shifting the pressure onto the visitors after lunch.
 
 
Duckett, who scored 62 in the first innings, is the only batter besides Pant to score 50-plus in both innings of this match, while also becoming the first English opener in 15 years to score century in 4th innings of a Test match.
 

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

