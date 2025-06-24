Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ENG vs IND: Rahul reflects on India A prep as Manjrekar hails Pant, Stokes

ENG vs IND: Rahul reflects on India A prep as Manjrekar hails Pant, Stokes

KL Rahul admitted that playing for India A ahead of the Test in England was instrumental in helping him switch gears from short to long format cricket.

As the first Test between India and England wrapped up Day 4 at Headingley, pundits and players reflected on India’s batting tempo, tactical nuances, and individual performances.  KL Rahul and Sanjay Manjrekar shared their thoughts on JioHotstar’s Match Centre Live, highlighting India’s preparation, in-game adjustments, and players like Rishabh Pant, whose Test impact is growing.
 
KL Rahul: India A Stint Was Crucial Preparation 
KL Rahul admitted that playing for India A ahead of the Test in England was instrumental in helping him switch gears from short to long format cricket. He said:
 
“To adjust quickly between formats, I flew to England early and featured in the India A vs England Lions game. Facing the Dukes ball in colder, windier conditions helped me rediscover my Test rhythm, leaving good deliveries, pacing my innings, and finding that mental space again.” 
 

Rahul also appreciated the team atmosphere:
 
“Most guys here have Test experience, and a few are returning. It’s been great to share our journeys. The dressing room is relaxed and open, you can talk freely about technique, mindset, or how to succeed in English conditions.”
 
Sanjay Manjrekar on Stokes’ Tactical Flair & Batting Tempo 
Ex-international Sanjay Manjrekar praised England’s captain Ben Stokes for his innovative field placement late in India’s first innings. He noted:
 
"Captains usually bring in the field for the last two balls to pressure set batsmen with the tail. But Stokes left them spread throughout. That forced India to settle for singles, stifling momentum. It's a subtle yet clever ploy, showing Stokes' maturity and game awareness."
 
Manjrekar also examined India’s run rate:
 
“India scored nearly six an over in the second session but slowed to around three in the final session. While Jadeja’s cautious batting with the tail made sense, he punished a couple of short balls, India could’ve pushed harder.” 
 
Manjrekar Hails Rishabh Pant’s Batting Brilliance 
Pant's twin hundreds in English Tests have placed him among legends. Manjrekar remarked:
 
“Pant is doing something extraordinary, not just with the bat, but also as a keeper. Few batsmen score twin tons in England, and Pant joins the ranks of Vengsarkar, Dravid, Tendulkar, and Gavaskar. Keepers like Sangakkara scored big, but none combined that with elite keeping like Pant.”
 
Given his performances and the four Tests remaining, Manjrekar suggested Pant could match or surpass Rahul Dravid's six Test hundreds in England.
 
Rahul: Technique & Consistency Make Him SENA’s ‘Senapati’
 
“Rahul’s technique is nearly flawless, whether it's Australia, South Africa, England, or New Zealand. That makes him Asia’s top opener in SENA nations with five Test centuries, second only to Gavaskar. Yet, he's driven to score even more consistently.”
 
“India have a solid 70:30 chance to bowl England out. The pitch is breaking up, benefiting bowlers like Bumrah and Jadeja. England’s aggressive batting will face real testing conditions. Meanwhile, debutant captain Shubman Gill is under pressure, facing one of the toughest challenges in international cricket—but this experience will only strengthen him.”
 
Headingley’s final day is set for a dramatic finish. With insights from KL Rahul and Sanjay Manjrekar, highlighting clearance in prep, tactical depth, and Pant’s growing stature—fans can expect a thrilling climax to a riveting Test.

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

